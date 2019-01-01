Dragonfly Energy Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:DFLI), Quotes and News Summary

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp is a supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Its research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Dragonfly's non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of the company's proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology.