Dragonfly Energy Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:DFLI), Quotes and News Summary

Day Range8.35 - 8.752 Wk Range6.75 - 17.68Open / Close8.56 / -Float / Outstanding- / 43.3M
Vol / Avg.10.4K / 116.1KMkt Cap368MP/E-50d Avg. Price8.56
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.03
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp is a supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Its research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Dragonfly's non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of the company's proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology.
Read More

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-11
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.190
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dragonfly Energy Hldgs's (DFLI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) was reported by Chardan Capital on Friday, November 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting DFLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.37% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI)?

A

The stock price for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) is $8.505 last updated Today at November 29, 2022, 6:33 PM UTC.

Q

Does Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs.

Q

When is Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) reporting earnings?

A

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Q

Is Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLI) operate in?

A

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.