Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 7, 2022 10:38 am
Upgrades

  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. CVR Energy earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CVR Energy shows a 52-week-high of $27.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.94.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Honeywell International showed an EPS of $2.02, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Honeywell International shows a 52-week-high of $236.86 and a 52-week-low of $194.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $210.82.
  • Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.63 and a 52-week-low of $32.93. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $45.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Heico had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Heico shows a 52-week-high of $151.60 and a 52-week-low of $115.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.45.
  • For Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Hexcel earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.99 and a 52-week-low of $42.91. At the end of the last trading period, Hexcel closed at $54.43.
  • For TransDigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, TransDigm Gr had an EPS of $4.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.89. The current stock performance of TransDigm Gr shows a 52-week-high of $688.03 and a 52-week-low of $517.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $644.76.
  • According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) was changed from Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill had an EPS of $7.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1958.55 and a 52-week-low of $1256.27. At the end of the last trading period, Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1620.97.
  • For Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. Dover earned $1.98 in the third quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dover shows a 52-week-high of $183.72 and a 52-week-low of $115.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $181.47.
  • Odeon Capital upgraded the previous rating for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from Hold to Buy. KeyCorp earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.03 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. KeyCorp closed at $25.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO), CL King upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Strong Buy. Winnebago Industries earned $3.51 in the first quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.53 and a 52-week-low of $60.80. Winnebago Industries closed at $76.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, DexCom showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $659.45 and a 52-week-low of $318.45. At the end of the last trading period, DexCom closed at $483.00.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Illumina shows a 52-week-high of $555.77 and a 52-week-low of $341.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $378.93.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) from Neutral to Buy. Delta Air Lines earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $3.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $33.40. Delta Air Lines closed at $40.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Box earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.13 and a 52-week-low of $16.85. At the end of the last trading period, Box closed at $25.40.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, McKesson had an EPS of $6.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $251.04 and a 52-week-low of $169.34. At the end of the last trading period, McKesson closed at $244.61.
  • For Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Henry Schein showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.45 and a 52-week-low of $60.70. Henry Schein closed at $77.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating for BP PLC (NYSE:BP) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, BP had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.29 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. At the end of the last trading period, BP closed at $28.81.
  • Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) from Underperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Deutsche Bank had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Deutsche Bank shows a 52-week-high of $15.34 and a 52-week-low of $10.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.84.
  • According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, UBS Group had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.74 and a 52-week-low of $14.32. UBS Group closed at $18.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) from Hold to Buy. CarGurus earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CarGurus shows a 52-week-high of $39.77 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.54.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Discovery had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.14 and a 52-week-low of $21.66. At the end of the last trading period, Discovery closed at $25.72.
  • For AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, AT&T had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The current stock performance of AT&T shows a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $22.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.11.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ:OB) was changed from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. At the end of the last trading period, Outbrain closed at $14.17.

Downgrades

  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, AutoZone showed an EPS of $25.69, compared to $18.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AutoZone shows a 52-week-high of $2110.00 and a 52-week-low of $1111.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2062.49.
  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Veeva Systems showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $343.96 and a 52-week-low of $235.74. At the end of the last trading period, Veeva Systems closed at $241.67.
  • According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) was changed from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Fortis showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.39 and a 52-week-low of $38.49. At the end of the last trading period, Fortis closed at $46.72.
  • For Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Texas Instruments had an EPS of $2.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $202.26 and a 52-week-low of $161.67. Texas Instruments closed at $186.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. Starbucks earned $1.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Starbucks shows a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $95.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.14.
  • Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Visa had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $252.67 and a 52-week-low of $190.10. Visa closed at $219.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Allegiant Travel had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $271.29 and a 52-week-low of $163.59. At the end of the last trading period, Allegiant Travel closed at $177.60.
  • For Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Equinix showed an EPS of $6.94, compared to $6.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equinix shows a 52-week-high of $885.26 and a 52-week-low of $586.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $775.08.
  • For Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Starbucks had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of Starbucks shows a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $95.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.14.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) from Buy to Hold. Lyft earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lyft shows a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $36.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.60.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Kohl's Corp (NYSE:KSS) was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Kohl's had an EPS of $1.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $40.03. Kohl's closed at $49.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Chewy showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.05. Chewy closed at $52.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Teleflex showed an EPS of $3.51, compared to $2.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $449.38 and a 52-week-low of $289.00. Teleflex closed at $326.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Stryker earned $2.20 in the third quarter, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stryker shows a 52-week-high of $281.16 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $271.50.
  • For Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Nevro had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of Nevro shows a 52-week-high of $184.85 and a 52-week-low of $79.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.73.
  • For Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Medtronic earned $1.32 in the second quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.89 and a 52-week-low of $98.38. Medtronic closed at $104.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $116.60. At the end of the last trading period, Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $128.93.
  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.97 and a 52-week-low of $21.01. Abercrombie & Fitch closed at $34.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) from Overweight to Neutral. DTE Energy earned $1.72 in the third quarter, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DTE Energy shows a 52-week-high of $145.43 and a 52-week-low of $108.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.57.

Initiations

  • William Blair initiated coverage on The Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ:SKIN) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Beauty Health shows a 52-week-high of $30.17 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.79.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ:CMPO) with a Buy rating. The price target for CompoSecure is set to $17.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.69 and a 52-week-low of $6.63. At the end of the last trading period, CompoSecure closed at $6.96.
  • With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals. In the third quarter, Quoin Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.51. At the end of the last trading period, Quoin Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.74.
  • With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for NeuroSense Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.39. At the end of the last trading period, NeuroSense Therapeutics closed at $2.53.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Planet Labs. Planet Labs earned $1.38 in the third quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.65 and a 52-week-low of $4.95. Planet Labs closed at $5.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vicarious Surgical is set to $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.79 and a 52-week-low of $9.20. At the end of the last trading period, Vicarious Surgical closed at $9.31.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SS&C Technologies Hldgs is set to $105.00. In the third quarter, SS&C Technologies Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.80 and a 52-week-low of $62.51. At the end of the last trading period, SS&C Technologies Hldgs closed at $82.95.
  • With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for AerCap Holdings. For the third quarter, AerCap Holdings had an EPS of $4.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The current stock performance of AerCap Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $71.38 and a 52-week-low of $37.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.78.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Immuneering is set to $41.00. For the third quarter, Immuneering had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The current stock performance of Immuneering shows a 52-week-high of $33.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.14.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Intellia Therapeutics is set to $171.00. In the third quarter, Intellia Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intellia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $43.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.57.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is set to $12.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.86 and a 52-week-low of $6.60. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings closed at $6.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on OncoCyte Corp (NASDAQ:OCX). The price target seems to have been set at $3.10 for OncoCyte. For the third quarter, OncoCyte had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.57 and a 52-week-low of $1.94. At the end of the last trading period, OncoCyte closed at $2.06.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Veracyte is set to $52.00. In the third quarter, Veracyte showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.03 and a 52-week-low of $32.87. At the end of the last trading period, Veracyte closed at $35.12.
  • For DermTech Inc (NASDAQ:DMTK), Stephens & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. In the third quarter, DermTech showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.49 and a 52-week-low of $14.67. DermTech closed at $15.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CSTL). The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for Castle Biosciences. Castle Biosciences earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.69 and a 52-week-low of $37.99. At the end of the last trading period, Castle Biosciences closed at $39.63.
  • With an Outperform rating, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL). The price target seems to have been set at $300.00 for Bill.com Holdings. For the first quarter, Bill.com Holdings had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $348.50 and a 52-week-low of $109.64. At the end of the last trading period, Bill.com Holdings closed at $202.90.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Upwork. For the third quarter, Upwork had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $28.34. Upwork closed at $29.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for ACV Auctions. The current stock performance of ACV Auctions shows a 52-week-high of $37.77 and a 52-week-low of $16.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.53.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Vacasa. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Vacasa closed at $8.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nerdy is set to $8.00. The current stock performance of Nerdy shows a 52-week-high of $13.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.98.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Enjoy Technology. The current stock performance of Enjoy Technology shows a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.00.

