Range
19.1 - 20.7
Vol / Avg.
341.9K/499.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.66 - 37.37
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.7
P/E
59.71
EPS
0.09
Shares
227.9M
Outstanding
Green Thumb Industries is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and produces and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through wholesale and retail channels in the United States. It has a presence in 14 states and operates more than 60 cannabis stores under the chains Rise and Essence. GTI is focusing its expansion on limited license states with large populations, and it does not currently export into the global medical market due to U.S. federal prohibition. It offers multiple products under a portfolio of cannabis consumer packaged goods brands, including Dr. Solomon's, Dogwalkers, and Beboe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Green Thumb Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX: GTBIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Thumb Industries's (GTBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Thumb Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX: GTBIF) was reported by Wolfe Research on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GTBIF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)?

A

The stock price for Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX: GTBIF) is $19.5345 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Thumb Industries.

Q

When is Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) reporting earnings?

A

Green Thumb Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Thumb Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) operate in?

A

Green Thumb Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.