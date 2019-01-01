QQQ
Trulieve Cannabis Corp is a vertically integrated seed to sale and fully licensed medical marijuana company. It is mainly engaged in the cultivation, possession, use, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis.

Trulieve Cannabis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trulieve Cannabis's (TCNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trulieve Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF) was reported by Needham on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting TCNNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 132.77% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)?

A

The stock price for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF) is $21.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trulieve Cannabis.

Q

When is Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Trulieve Cannabis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trulieve Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) operate in?

A

Trulieve Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.