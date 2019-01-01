|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Trulieve Cannabis.
The latest price target for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF) was reported by Needham on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting TCNNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 132.77% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF) is $21.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Trulieve Cannabis.
Trulieve Cannabis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Trulieve Cannabis.
Trulieve Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.