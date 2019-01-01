QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.64 - 8.15
Vol / Avg.
203.3K/678.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.9 - 17.45
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
707.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 1:41PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 11:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 11:40AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 2:21PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 4:37AM
load more
Curaleaf is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, and cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis in the U.S. The company has operations in 23 states, including the assets from the Cura Select and Grassroots acquisitions. Its brands include Curaleaf, UKU, Select, and Grassroots. The company acquired EMMAC Life Sciences in March 2021, beginning its foray into the global medical market in competition with Canadian cannabis producers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Curaleaf Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX: CURLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Curaleaf Holdings's (CURLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Curaleaf Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX: CURLF) was reported by Wolfe Research on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CURLF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)?

A

The stock price for Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX: CURLF) is $7.73 last updated Today at 5:12:50 PM.

Q

Does Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Curaleaf Holdings.

Q

When is Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF) reporting earnings?

A

Curaleaf Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Curaleaf Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) operate in?

A

Curaleaf Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.