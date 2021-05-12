Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $570.79 million.

• Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $9.89 million.

• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $58.75 million.

• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $492.10 million.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $130.30 million.

• Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $350.23 million.

• Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $21.18 million.

• Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $106.92 million.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $27.17 million.

• IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.80 million.

• Comstock Mining (AMEX:LODE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $310.00 thousand.

• Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.31 million.

• Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $49.04 million.

• China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $116.78 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $546.08 million.

• Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $433.49 million.

• BRF (NYSE:BRFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $444.31 million.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $511.78 million.

• Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.

• Superior Drilling (AMEX:SDPI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.07 million.

• Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $191.81 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.35 million.

• IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $314.95 million.

• Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $345.20 million.

• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $14.29 million.

• HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.97 million.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $295.05 million.

• Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.26 million.

• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.19 million.

• APi Gr (NYSE:APG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $771.37 million.

• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $17.10 million.

• Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Circor International (NYSE:CIR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $187.95 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $138.97 million.

• SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.99 million.

• Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $547.88 million.

• Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $20.02 million.

• Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $94.51 million.

• Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.40 million.

• Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $143.03 million.

• MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.72 million.

• Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.44 million.

• BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $32.16 million.

• Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $76.70 million.

• YPF (NYSE:YPF) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.10 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $109.65 million.

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.37 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $747.27 million.

• Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $830.00 thousand.

• Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.92 million.

• Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $271.00 million.

• Largo Resources (NASDAQ:LGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $47.54 million.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.64 million.

• Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $11.67 million.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (NYSE:GRN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $24.77 million.

• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.58 million.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $59.36 million.

• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $15.66 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $232.86 million.

• Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.10 million.

• Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $250.91 million.

• A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $48.85 million.

• PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Compass (NYSE:COMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $968.67 million.

• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $48.38 million.

• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $76.54 million.

• Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $77.18 million.

• Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $164.59 million.

• ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $743.09 million.

• Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.

• 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $116.24 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.99 million.

• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.53 million.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $35.10 million.

• Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $182.23 million.

• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $106.09 million.

• cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.63 million.

• Total (NYSE:TOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $101.00 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $346.00 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $95.36 million.

• Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $175.51 million.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $87.14 million.

• Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.77 million.

• Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $138.06 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $20.84 million.

• Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $518.19 million.

• Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $161.28 million.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.48 million.

• Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.

• Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.32 million.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $171.50 million.

• Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.10 million.

• RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.10 million.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $248.41 million.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• View (NASDAQ:VIEW) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.