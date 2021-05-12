 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 4:22am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $570.79 million.

• Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $9.89 million.

• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $58.75 million.

• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $492.10 million.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $130.30 million.

• Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $350.23 million.

• Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $21.18 million.

• Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $106.92 million.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $27.17 million.

• IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.80 million.

• Comstock Mining (AMEX:LODE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $310.00 thousand.

• Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.31 million.

• Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $49.04 million.

• China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $116.78 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $546.08 million.

• Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $433.49 million.

• BRF (NYSE:BRFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $444.31 million.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $511.78 million.

• Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.

• Superior Drilling (AMEX:SDPI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.07 million.

• Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $191.81 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.35 million.

• IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $314.95 million.

• Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $345.20 million.

• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $14.29 million.

• HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.97 million.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $295.05 million.

• Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.26 million.

• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.19 million.

• APi Gr (NYSE:APG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $771.37 million.

• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $17.10 million.

• Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Circor International (NYSE:CIR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $187.95 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $138.97 million.

• SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.99 million.

• Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $547.88 million.

• Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $20.02 million.

• Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $94.51 million.

• Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.40 million.

• Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $143.03 million.

• MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.72 million.

• Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.44 million.

• BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $32.16 million.

• Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $76.70 million.

• YPF (NYSE:YPF) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.10 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $109.65 million.

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.37 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $747.27 million.

• Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $830.00 thousand.

• Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.92 million.

• Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $271.00 million.

• Largo Resources (NASDAQ:LGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $47.54 million.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.64 million.

• Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $11.67 million.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (NYSE:GRN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $24.77 million.

• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.58 million.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $59.36 million.

• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $15.66 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $232.86 million.

• Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.10 million.

• Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $250.91 million.

• A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $48.85 million.

• PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Compass (NYSE:COMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $968.67 million.

• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $48.38 million.

• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $76.54 million.

• Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $77.18 million.

• Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $164.59 million.

• ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $743.09 million.

• Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.

• 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $116.24 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.99 million.

• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.53 million.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $35.10 million.

• Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $182.23 million.

• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $106.09 million.

• cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.63 million.

• Total (NYSE:TOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $101.00 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $346.00 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $95.36 million.

• Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $175.51 million.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $87.14 million.

• Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.77 million.

• Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $138.06 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $20.84 million.

• Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $518.19 million.

• Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $161.28 million.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.48 million.

• Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.

• Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.32 million.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $171.50 million.

• Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.10 million.

• RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.10 million.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $248.41 million.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• View (NASDAQ:VIEW) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Related Articles (ADMA + AFIB)

ADMA Biologics Earnings Preview
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Split Verdict For Chemocentryx, NKarta-CRISPR In Cell Therapy Collaboration, Orphazyme's Clinical Trial Setback, 2 IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Snags Another FDA Approval, Moderna Slips On Revenue Miss, Chemocentryx Adcom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com