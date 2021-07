Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday morning, 158 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

(NYSE:BABA). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI).

(NASDAQ:PALI). Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 15.94% to reach its 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $198.26. Shares traded down 4.31%.

(NYSE:BABA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $198.26. Shares traded down 4.31%. China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares moved down 3.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.89, drifting down 3.52%.

(NYSE:LFC) shares moved down 3.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.89, drifting down 3.52%. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) shares fell to $72.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.34%.

(NYSE:CP) shares fell to $72.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.34%. Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shares hit a yearly low of $8.71. The stock was down 15.94% on the session.

(NYSE:LU) shares hit a yearly low of $8.71. The stock was down 15.94% on the session. Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares set a new yearly low of $12.53 this morning. The stock was down 7.18% on the session.

(NYSE:TME) shares set a new yearly low of $12.53 this morning. The stock was down 7.18% on the session. Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.70. Shares traded down 6.01%.

(NASDAQ:MQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.70. Shares traded down 6.01%. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Thursday, moving down 4.84%.

(NASDAQ:SOFI) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Thursday, moving down 4.84%. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) stock hit a yearly low of $7.57. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.

(NYSE:RLX) stock hit a yearly low of $7.57. The stock was down 5.71% for the day. TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.50. The stock was down 9.69% on the session.

(NYSE:TAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.50. The stock was down 9.69% on the session. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.89% for the day.

(NYSE:EDU) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.89% for the day. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares set a new yearly low of $40.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CFLT) shares set a new yearly low of $40.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.17% on the session. Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.86 and moving down 3.03%.

(NYSE:BHG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.86 and moving down 3.03%. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) shares were down 2.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.10.

(NASDAQ:LZ) shares were down 2.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares hit a yearly low of $27.03. The stock was down 7.51% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KC) shares hit a yearly low of $27.03. The stock was down 7.51% on the session. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.61 and moving down 1.39%.

(NASDAQ:EXEL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.61 and moving down 1.39%. MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares fell to $17.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.01%.

(NYSE:MNSO) shares fell to $17.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.01%. Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares hit a yearly low of $8.03. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

(NYSE:YSG) shares hit a yearly low of $8.03. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.89. Shares traded down 4.63%.

(NASDAQ:ABCL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.89. Shares traded down 4.63%. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock hit $12.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.93%.

(NASDAQ:IBRX) stock hit $12.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.93%. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.78. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.

(NYSE:COMP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.78. The stock was down 3.03% on the session. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares hit a yearly low of $57.97. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:YY) shares hit a yearly low of $57.97. The stock was down 3.62% on the session. Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock drifted down 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $65.87.

(NASDAQ:GLPG) stock drifted down 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $65.87. Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved down 2.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.56, drifting down 2.94%.

(NYSE:OSCR) shares moved down 2.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.56, drifting down 2.94%. OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares fell to $9.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.1%.

(NYSE:OCFT) shares fell to $9.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.1%. Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock traded down 1.48%.

(NYSE:ENIC) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock traded down 1.48%. Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares fell to $14.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.37%.

(NASDAQ:ULCC) shares fell to $14.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.37%. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.74. Shares traded down 3.67%.

(NASDAQ:GOCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.74. Shares traded down 3.67%. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.05. Shares traded down 5.94%.

(NYSE:GOTU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.05. Shares traded down 5.94%. AiHuiShou Intl (NYSE:RERE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.11%.

(NYSE:RERE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.11%. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.92. The stock traded down 3.32%.

(NASDAQ:VNET) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.92. The stock traded down 3.32%. Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.34. The stock traded down 1.86%.

(NASDAQ:IAS) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.34. The stock traded down 1.86%. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares hit a yearly low of $9.93. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.

(NYSE:DM) shares hit a yearly low of $9.93. The stock was down 2.71% on the session. Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $58.01 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.47%.

(NASDAQ:XMTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $58.01 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.47%. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.42 and moving down 1.64%.

(NASDAQ:MOR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.42 and moving down 1.64%. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares moved down 1.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.86, drifting down 1.61%.

(NYSE:RSI) shares moved down 1.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.86, drifting down 1.61%. Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares were down 5.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.72.

(NYSE:DAO) shares were down 5.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.72. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.07%.

(NYSE:WDH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.07%. Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.62. Shares traded down 1.03%.

(NYSE:BVN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.62. Shares traded down 1.03%. Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.80. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.

(AMEX:EQX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.80. The stock was down 0.07% on the session. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.45. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DOYU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.45. The stock was up 0.73% on the session. Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) shares moved down 1.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.85, drifting down 1.58%.

(NYSE:JBI) shares moved down 1.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.85, drifting down 1.58%. Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock drifted down 6.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.38.

(NASDAQ:MF) stock drifted down 6.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.38. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares set a new yearly low of $59.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IRTC) shares set a new yearly low of $59.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session. Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares set a new yearly low of $21.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ATSG) shares set a new yearly low of $21.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.87% on the session. SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.48. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.

(NYSE:SPNT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.48. The stock was down 2.04% on the session. Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares fell to $9.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.25%.

(NYSE:ZME) shares fell to $9.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.25%. Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) stock drifted down 1.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.92.

(NYSE:BARK) stock drifted down 1.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.92. Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.18%.

(NASDAQ:SPNS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.18%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAMR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.66. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.

(NYSE:BAMR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.66. The stock was down 2.31% on the session. Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.77 this morning. The stock was down 6.63% on the session.

(NYSE:ZETA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.77 this morning. The stock was down 6.63% on the session. Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.16 on Thursday, moving down 3.54%.

(NASDAQ:HNST) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.16 on Thursday, moving down 3.54%. uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) stock hit a yearly low of $27.91. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ:QURE) stock hit a yearly low of $27.91. The stock was down 1.69% for the day. Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EM) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.2% for the day. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.95%.

(NASDAQ:ALVR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.95%. GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) stock hit a yearly low of $10.20. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.

(NYSE:GHG) stock hit a yearly low of $10.20. The stock was down 3.93% for the day. Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.21. Shares traded down 5.86%.

(NYSE:RAAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.21. Shares traded down 5.86%. Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.83%.

(NASDAQ:DSGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.83%. Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) stock hit a yearly low of $6.91. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MNTK) stock hit a yearly low of $6.91. The stock was down 1.99% for the day. Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.39%.

(NASDAQ:MRSN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.39%. 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) stock hit $32.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.7%.

(NASDAQ:MASS) stock hit $32.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.7%. Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.99. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CERS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.99. The stock was down 3.6% on the session. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares hit a yearly low of $23.23. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AKRO) shares hit a yearly low of $23.23. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.27. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HMPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.27. The stock was down 3.62% on the session. Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.74 and moving down 2.4%.

(NYSE:CNVY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.74 and moving down 2.4%. Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares set a new yearly low of $18.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TSHA) shares set a new yearly low of $18.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session. Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) shares set a new yearly low of $10.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VWE) shares set a new yearly low of $10.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% on the session. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.81%.

(NASDAQ:CLLS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.81%. Altimeter Growth (NYSE:AGCB) shares hit a yearly low of $10.10. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.

(NYSE:AGCB) shares hit a yearly low of $10.10. The stock was down 0.69% on the session. Audacy (NYSE:AUD) shares set a new yearly low of $3.83 this morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.

(NYSE:AUD) shares set a new yearly low of $3.83 this morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock drifted down 3.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.01.

(NASDAQ:TLMD) stock drifted down 3.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.01. Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares set a new yearly low of $13.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BOLT) shares set a new yearly low of $13.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session. 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.51 and moving down 7.76%.

(NASDAQ:YQ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.51 and moving down 7.76%. NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.26%.

(NASDAQ:NRXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.26%. Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.46 on Thursday, moving down 3.03%.

(NYSE:CLW) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.46 on Thursday, moving down 3.03%. Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.10. The stock traded down 2.26%.

(NYSE:FOA) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.10. The stock traded down 2.26%. Tredegar (NYSE:TG) stock hit a yearly low of $12.63. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.

(NYSE:TG) stock hit a yearly low of $12.63. The stock was down 1.7% for the day. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares moved down 1.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.46, drifting down 1.19%.

(NASDAQ:MTEM) shares moved down 1.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.46, drifting down 1.19%. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.62 on Thursday, moving up 7.88%.

(NASDAQ:CVRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.62 on Thursday, moving up 7.88%. Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $11.00. Shares traded down 3.46%.

(NASDAQ:BDTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $11.00. Shares traded down 3.46%. Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock drifted down 4.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.55.

(NASDAQ:ADN) stock drifted down 4.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.55. FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.93. Shares traded down 2.77%.

(NYSE:FF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.93. Shares traded down 2.77%. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares fell to $5.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:CTMX) shares fell to $5.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.34%. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.86 on Thursday, moving down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:NLTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.86 on Thursday, moving down 0.99%. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares were down 9.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.22.

(NYSE:BTCM) shares were down 9.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.22. Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.45%.

(NASDAQ:QTNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.45%. Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.35%.

(NASDAQ:YJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.35%. Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares fell to $1.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.96%.

(NASDAQ:DRRX) shares fell to $1.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.96%. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock drifted down 4.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.64.

(NASDAQ:ETNB) stock drifted down 4.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.64. Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Thursday, moving down 1.96%.

(NASDAQ:KALA) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Thursday, moving down 1.96%. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) shares fell to $3.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.71%.

(NASDAQ:APTO) shares fell to $3.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.71%. Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock drifted down 4.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.19.

(NYSE:OG) stock drifted down 4.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.19. Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.90. Shares traded down 3.34%.

(NASDAQ:SGTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.90. Shares traded down 3.34%. Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.73. The stock traded down 4.57%.

(NASDAQ:ACET) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.73. The stock traded down 4.57%. Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) stock drifted down 2.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.84.

(NASDAQ:VMD) stock drifted down 2.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.84. Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.45. Shares traded down 1.19%.

(NASDAQ:BRCN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.45. Shares traded down 1.19%. Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:COGT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.7%. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.06 and moving down 6.59%.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.06 and moving down 6.59%. Levere Holdings (NASDAQ:LVRA) stock drifted down 0.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.60.

(NASDAQ:LVRA) stock drifted down 0.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.60. Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares fell to $8.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.94%.

(NASDAQ:SNSE) shares fell to $8.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.94%. Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.72 and moving down 4.92%.

(NYSE:LEJU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.72 and moving down 4.92%. Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares moved down 3.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.29, drifting down 3.09%.

(NASDAQ:GMTX) shares moved down 3.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.29, drifting down 3.09%. Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) shares hit a yearly low of $18.24. The stock was down 4.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PRTG) shares hit a yearly low of $18.24. The stock was down 4.79% on the session. NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.93 and moving down 3.52%.

(NASDAQ:NH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.93 and moving down 3.52%. Eneti (NYSE:NETI) stock drifted down 2.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.53.

(NYSE:NETI) stock drifted down 2.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.53. Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.40 and moving down 5.04%.

(NASDAQ:DUO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.40 and moving down 5.04%. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Thursday, moving down 2.92%.

(NASDAQ:CASI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Thursday, moving down 2.92%. Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares moved down 4.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.59, drifting down 4.49%.

(NASDAQ:WTRH) shares moved down 4.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.59, drifting down 4.49%. MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock traded down 2.86%.

(NASDAQ:MNOV) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock traded down 2.86%. Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.38. Shares traded down 2.22%.

(AMEX:GORO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.38. Shares traded down 2.22%. ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares moved down 5.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38, drifting down 5.4%.

(NASDAQ:ADMA) shares moved down 5.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38, drifting down 5.4%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares moved down 2.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.70, drifting down 2.87%.

(NASDAQ:OSMT) shares moved down 2.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.70, drifting down 2.87%. Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.90. The stock traded down 4.71%.

(NASDAQ:MIRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.90. The stock traded down 4.71%. OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 7.34%.

(NYSE:ONE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 7.34%. Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.56%.

(NASDAQ:HYMC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.56%. Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.23. The stock was down 6.6% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GSMG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.23. The stock was down 6.6% for the day. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock hit a yearly low of $6.88. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.

(NYSE:COE) stock hit a yearly low of $6.88. The stock was down 3.91% for the day. PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.77. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PAYS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.77. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (NASDAQ:QLI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.87. Shares traded down 2.96%.

(NASDAQ:QLI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.87. Shares traded down 2.96%. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares fell to $3.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%.

(NASDAQ:VYGR) shares fell to $3.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.99%.

(NASDAQ:ASMB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.99%. Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.12%.

(NASDAQ:SRGA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.12%. Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.37. Shares traded down 1.41%.

(NASDAQ:XCUR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.37. Shares traded down 1.41%. Tanzanian Gold (AMEX:TRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.89% for the day.

(AMEX:TRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.89% for the day. GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GSIT) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day. Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CNCE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session. Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock hit $1.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.23%.

(NYSE:NEW) stock hit $1.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.23%. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.72%.

(NASDAQ:OTIC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.72%. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.33. The stock traded down 1.85%.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.33. The stock traded down 1.85%. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 2.76%.

(NASDAQ:AGRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 2.76%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares set a new yearly low of $8.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AYLA) shares set a new yearly low of $8.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session. GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.52%.

(NASDAQ:GLYC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.52%. Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS) stock hit $1.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.88%.

(AMEX:DSS) stock hit $1.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.88%. Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock drifted down 14.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.93.

(NASDAQ:JZXN) stock drifted down 14.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.93. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.70. Shares traded down 2.78%.

(NASDAQ:YMTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.70. Shares traded down 2.78%. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.

(NYSE:CTK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. The stock was down 4.66% on the session. Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) shares hit a yearly low of $7.22. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.

(AMEX:APT) shares hit a yearly low of $7.22. The stock was down 0.28% on the session. Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares were down 7.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.87.

(NASDAQ:VRAR) shares were down 7.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.87. Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.76 and moving down 1.54%.

(NYSE:APRN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.76 and moving down 1.54%. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock hit $2.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%.

(NASDAQ:KRKR) stock hit $2.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%. TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares hit a yearly low of $0.77. The stock was down 10.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GLG) shares hit a yearly low of $0.77. The stock was down 10.27% on the session. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Thursday, moving down 7.19%.

(NASDAQ:METX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Thursday, moving down 7.19%. Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.54% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CGRN) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.54% for the day. Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) shares moved down 6.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.56, drifting down 6.25%.

(AMEX:PLX) shares moved down 6.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.56, drifting down 6.25%. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.7%.

(NASDAQ:RMTI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.7%. UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares were down 6.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.27.

(NASDAQ:UTME) shares were down 6.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.27. Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.35. Shares traded down 5.82%.

(NASDAQ:KRBP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.35. Shares traded down 5.82%. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) shares fell to $2.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.21%.

(NASDAQ:IKT) shares fell to $2.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.21%. Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares fell to $4.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.26%.

(NASDAQ:TIRX) shares fell to $4.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.26%. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell to $3.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.87%.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell to $3.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.87%. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.18% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BXRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.18% for the day. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares fell to $2.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.16%.

(NASDAQ:CEMI) shares fell to $2.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.16%. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.88. The stock traded down 5.86%.

(NASDAQ:PIXY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.88. The stock traded down 5.86%. EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.21. Shares traded down 7.2%.

(NASDAQ:EZGO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.21. Shares traded down 7.2%. China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.52. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CXDC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.52. The stock was down 3.57% on the session. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.37. The stock traded down 6.84%.

(NASDAQ:CLEU) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.37. The stock traded down 6.84%. BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.12 and moving down 4.58%.

(NASDAQ:BIMI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.12 and moving down 4.58%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares moved down 7.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.23, drifting down 7.97%.

(NASDAQ:SONN) shares moved down 7.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.23, drifting down 7.97%. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares fell to $3.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.84%.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.