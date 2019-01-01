QQQ
Range
1.06 - 1.2
Vol / Avg.
3.1M/522.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 7.63
Mkt Cap
13.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.15
P/E
4.15
Shares
12.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 8:50AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd is an educational service provider operating in China. The company's operating segment includes Joint education programs; Textbook Sales; Overseas study consulting and Technological consulting for smart campus solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Joint education programs segment. Geographically, it derives revenue from China. It also develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs.

Earnings

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-30
REV
H1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.030
REV1.851M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Liberal Education Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Liberal Education (CLEU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Liberal Education (NASDAQ: CLEU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Liberal Education's (CLEU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Liberal Education (CLEU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Liberal Education

Q

Current Stock Price for China Liberal Education (CLEU)?

A

The stock price for China Liberal Education (NASDAQ: CLEU) is $1.09 last updated Today at 2:41:45 PM.

Q

Does China Liberal Education (CLEU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Liberal Education.

Q

When is China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) reporting earnings?

A

China Liberal Education’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 30, 2022.

Q

Is China Liberal Education (CLEU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Liberal Education.

Q

What sector and industry does China Liberal Education (CLEU) operate in?

A

China Liberal Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.