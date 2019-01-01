QQQ
Range
6.86 - 8.31
Vol / Avg.
44.1K/23.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.91 - 44.98
Mkt Cap
110.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
13.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Portage Biotech Inc is engaged in researching and developing pharmaceutical and biotech products through to clinical proof of concept with an initial focus on unmet clinical needs. Its pipeline products include IMM-60; IMM-65; INT230-6; INTXX and others.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Portage Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Portage Biotech (PRTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ: PRTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Portage Biotech's (PRTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Portage Biotech (PRTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Portage Biotech (NASDAQ: PRTG) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting PRTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 263.64% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Portage Biotech (PRTG)?

A

The stock price for Portage Biotech (NASDAQ: PRTG) is $8.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Portage Biotech (PRTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Portage Biotech.

Q

When is Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) reporting earnings?

A

Portage Biotech’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Portage Biotech (PRTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Portage Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Portage Biotech (PRTG) operate in?

A

Portage Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.