|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.260
|REV
|0
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ: PRTG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Portage Biotech’s space includes: Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX), 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB), TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI).
The latest price target for Portage Biotech (NASDAQ: PRTG) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting PRTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 263.64% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Portage Biotech (NASDAQ: PRTG) is $8.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Portage Biotech.
Portage Biotech’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Portage Biotech.
Portage Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.