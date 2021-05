Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 173 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW).

(NYSE:SNOW). Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:EDTK) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 17.37% to reach its 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares fell to $187.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%.

(NYSE:SNOW) shares fell to $187.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.5%. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares fell to $114.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.39%.

(NYSE:DASH) shares fell to $114.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.39%. Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.48 and moving down 4.05%.

(NYSE:RKT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.48 and moving down 4.05%. Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) stock drifted down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.86.

(NYSE:LU) stock drifted down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.86. Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $133.17. Shares traded up 1.55%.

(NYSE:TDOC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $133.17. Shares traded up 1.55%. Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares made a new 52-week low of $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SPLK) shares made a new 52-week low of $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day. MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $431.19.

(NASDAQ:MKTX) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $431.19. GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.40. The stock traded down 3.05%.

(NASDAQ:GDRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.40. The stock traded down 3.05%. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.28 and moving down 2.74%.

(NYSE:QS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.28 and moving down 2.74%. iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares fell to $12.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:IQ) shares fell to $12.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.46.

(NYSE:BEP) shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.46. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) stock hit $37.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.

(NYSE:BEPC) stock hit $37.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock hit $100.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%.

(NASDAQ:BYND) stock hit $100.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%. Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were down 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $67.68.

(NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were down 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $67.68. Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $52.54. Shares traded down 0.69%.

(NASDAQ:NCNO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $52.54. Shares traded down 0.69%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares made a new 52-week low of $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IONS) shares made a new 52-week low of $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares fell to $42.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:VRNS) shares fell to $42.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%.

(NASDAQ:ADPT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%. National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) stock hit $44.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.37%.

(NASDAQ:FIZZ) stock hit $44.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.37%. AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $110.22 and moving down 5.43%.

(NASDAQ:APPF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $110.22 and moving down 5.43%. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.78 on Tuesday, moving down 0.45%.

(NYSE:HUYA) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.78 on Tuesday, moving down 0.45%. BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock hit a yearly low of $43.80. The stock was down 4.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BIGC) stock hit a yearly low of $43.80. The stock was down 4.89% for the day. JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.38. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FROG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.38. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $55.11. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.

(NYSE:EBS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $55.11. The stock was down 1.3% on the session. Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.14. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ARRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.14. The stock was down 1.55% on the session. American Well (NYSE:AMWL) stock hit $11.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%.

(NYSE:AMWL) stock hit $11.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%. Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) stock hit $58.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.47%.

(NYSE:HAE) stock hit $58.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.47%. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.62. Shares traded down 0.19%.

(NYSE:FSR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.62. Shares traded down 0.19%. Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) shares set a new 52-week low of $80.30. The stock traded down 3.55%.

(NASDAQ:RETA) shares set a new 52-week low of $80.30. The stock traded down 3.55%. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares moved up 1.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.79, drifting up 1.75%.

(NASDAQ:PTCT) shares moved up 1.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.79, drifting up 1.75%. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares set a new yearly low of $40.22 this morning. The stock was down 11.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BLI) shares set a new yearly low of $40.22 this morning. The stock was down 11.37% on the session. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.80 and moving down 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:MOR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.80 and moving down 0.33%. Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $89.85 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.44%.

(NYSE:PRLB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $89.85 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.44%. Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.79 and moving down 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:VERX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.79 and moving down 0.17%. Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares made a new 52-week low of $26.84 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RLAY) shares made a new 52-week low of $26.84 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) stock hit a yearly low of $166.43. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TREE) stock hit a yearly low of $166.43. The stock was down 2.18% for the day. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $8.19. Shares traded down 8.2%.

(NASDAQ:ROOT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $8.19. Shares traded down 8.2%. Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) stock drifted down 0.87% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.95.

(NYSE:VVNT) stock drifted down 0.87% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.95. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.35. Shares traded down 6.91%.

(NASDAQ:VLDR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.35. Shares traded down 6.91%. Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $29.35. Shares traded down 1.16%.

(NASDAQ:SEER) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $29.35. Shares traded down 1.16%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares were up 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.26.

(NASDAQ:DCPH) shares were up 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.26. Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%.

(NASDAQ:SUMO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%. ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.43% for the day.

(NYSE:ADCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.43% for the day. Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock hit a yearly low of $18.80. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AVIR) stock hit a yearly low of $18.80. The stock was down 0.76% for the day. Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares fell to $12.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.05%.

(NYSE:YEXT) shares fell to $12.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.05%. Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%.

(NASDAQ:HRMY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.22 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%. Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.88 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.57%.

(NYSE:IPOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.88 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.57%. Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares hit a yearly low of $7.84. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.

(NYSE:HYLN) shares hit a yearly low of $7.84. The stock was down 2.65% on the session. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.81. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.81. The stock was down 5.38% on the session. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares hit a yearly low of $9.72. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AUPH) shares hit a yearly low of $9.72. The stock was up 1.6% on the session. Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares moved down 2.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.48, drifting down 2.41%.

(NASDAQ:PAYA) shares moved down 2.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.48, drifting down 2.41%. Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TVTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares moved down 2.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.69, drifting down 2.99%.

(NASDAQ:RIDE) shares moved down 2.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.69, drifting down 2.99%. Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) stock hit $20.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.83%.

(NASDAQ:NNOX) stock hit $20.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.83%. Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) stock hit $22.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:KNTE) stock hit $22.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.04%. 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.82 on Tuesday, moving down 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:YQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.82 on Tuesday, moving down 0.58%. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) shares fell to $29.34 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:EVER) shares fell to $29.34 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.29%. Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock drifted down 3.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.74.

(NASDAQ:MESO) stock drifted down 3.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.74. Reinvent Technology (NYSE:RTP) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

(NYSE:RTP) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.51 on Tuesday, moving down 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:PCVX) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.51 on Tuesday, moving down 0.67%. So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.93. The stock traded up 1.86%.

(NASDAQ:SY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.93. The stock traded up 1.86%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares moved up 0.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.74, drifting up 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:FDMT) shares moved up 0.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.74, drifting up 0.17%. Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock drifted down 1.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.14.

(NASDAQ:INSG) stock drifted down 1.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. Bridgetown Holdings (NASDAQ:BTWN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.96. Shares traded down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:BTWN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.96. Shares traded down 0.99%. BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.00. The stock traded down 0.79%.

(NASDAQ:BTAI) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.00. The stock traded down 0.79%. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares moved down 6.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.23, drifting down 6.3%.

(NASDAQ:ARCT) shares moved down 6.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.23, drifting down 6.3%. Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares moved down 3.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.44, drifting down 3.31%.

(NASDAQ:VSTA) shares moved down 3.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.44, drifting down 3.31%. VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.87. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

(NYSE:VGAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.87. The stock was down 0.3% on the session. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CARA) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day. Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.32. Shares traded up 0.76%.

(NYSE:LEAP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.32. Shares traded up 0.76%. Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.63 and moving up 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:GOSS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.63 and moving up 0.75%. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.81%.

(NASDAQ:CGEN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.81%. Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares were down 4.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.62.

(NYSE:BEDU) shares were down 4.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.62. Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOD) shares hit a yearly low of $10.10. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.

(NYSE:IPOD) shares hit a yearly low of $10.10. The stock was down 0.93% on the session. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares made a new 52-week low of $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.92% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ICPT) shares made a new 52-week low of $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.92% for the day. Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) shares fell to $14.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.74%.

(NASDAQ:INBX) shares fell to $14.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.74%. Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.59. Shares traded down 7.0%.

(NASDAQ:EBON) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.59. Shares traded down 7.0%. American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 17.37%.

(NASDAQ:APEI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 17.37%. Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.

(NYSE:VAPO) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day. BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving up 2.6%.

(NYSE:BEST) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving up 2.6%. Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares were up 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.90.

(NASDAQ:TRIT) shares were up 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.90. Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) stock hit $16.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.

(NASDAQ:OYST) stock hit $16.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%. Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SNPR) shares hit a yearly low of $9.86. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

(NYSE:SNPR) shares hit a yearly low of $9.86. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Tuesday, moving up 7.2%.

(NASDAQ:GERN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Tuesday, moving up 7.2%. Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.14. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PRVB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.14. The stock was down 0.15% on the session. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares set a new yearly low of $12.03 this morning. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AKUS) shares set a new yearly low of $12.03 this morning. The stock was down 2.0% on the session. TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TXMD) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session. Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.34. Shares traded down 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:SGTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.34. Shares traded down 0.7%. Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.70. Shares traded down 4.1%.

(NYSE:BQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.70. Shares traded down 4.1%. Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BCEL) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day. Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.6%.

(NASDAQ:AUTL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.6%. Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) stock hit $6.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.43%.

(NASDAQ:FLXN) stock hit $6.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.43%. Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.45. Shares traded up 3.7%.

(NASDAQ:AVRO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.45. Shares traded up 3.7%. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded down 1.95%.

(NASDAQ:ATHX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded down 1.95%. ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) shares set a new yearly low of $9.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.

(NYSE:IACA) shares set a new yearly low of $9.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock traded down 2.2%.

(NASDAQ:SYRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock traded down 2.2%. VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

(NYSE:VHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.16%.

(NASDAQ:RDHL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.16%. eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.54 on Tuesday, moving down 1.52%.

(NASDAQ:EGAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.54 on Tuesday, moving down 1.52%. Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.17. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DUO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.17. The stock was down 2.75% for the day. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares hit a yearly low of $12.33. The stock was down 3.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NISN) shares hit a yearly low of $12.33. The stock was down 3.71% on the session. Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.85. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WTRH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.85. The stock was down 3.23% on the session. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.40 and moving up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:CODX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.40 and moving up 0.66%. NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Tuesday, moving down 2.45%.

(NASDAQ:NXTC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Tuesday, moving down 2.45%. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.3%.

(NASDAQ:CASI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.3%. Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01. The stock traded down 1.86%.

(NASDAQ:EQOS) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01. The stock traded down 1.86%. Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) shares fell to $8.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.44%.

(NASDAQ:CNTG) shares fell to $8.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.44%. Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) stock drifted down 1.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.00.

(AMEX:MHH) stock drifted down 1.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.00. Lannett (NYSE:LCI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.12. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

(NYSE:LCI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.12. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock hit a yearly low of $3.30. The stock was down 3.35% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PAYS) stock hit a yearly low of $3.30. The stock was down 3.35% for the day. Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.30 and moving down 0.41%.

(NASDAQ:APTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.30 and moving down 0.41%. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.70. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:NBSE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.70. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:ASMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.80 and moving down 4.07%.

(NASDAQ:OPTN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.80 and moving down 4.07%. Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.20. The stock was up 5.53% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PROG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.20. The stock was up 5.53% for the day. Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.87. Shares traded up 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:CALA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.87. Shares traded up 0.51%. First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.94. The stock traded down 0.5%.

(NASDAQ:FCAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.94. The stock traded down 0.5%. InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.25. Shares traded down 3.37%.

(NASDAQ:IFRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.25. Shares traded down 3.37%. Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) stock hit $2.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.25%.

(AMEX:PLX) stock hit $2.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.25%. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.03.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.03. Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AXLA) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.16% for the day. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.48 and moving down 2.43%.

(NASDAQ:HTOO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.48 and moving down 2.43%. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:AGRX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock drifted up 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86.

(NYSE:CTK) stock drifted up 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Tuesday, moving down 2.07%.

(NASDAQ:EVFM) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Tuesday, moving down 2.07%. Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded up 0.27%.

(NASDAQ:CNCE) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded up 0.27%. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares fell to $2.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.4%.

(NASDAQ:OTIC) shares fell to $2.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.4%. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares moved down 1.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67, drifting down 1.05%.

(NASDAQ:PSTI) shares moved down 1.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67, drifting down 1.05%. GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock drifted up 1.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.11.

(NASDAQ:GLYC) stock drifted up 1.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.11. Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock hit $2.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:BCLI) stock hit $2.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.17%. Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares set a new yearly low of $3.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DYAI) shares set a new yearly low of $3.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session. Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock hit a yearly low of $0.73. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MKD) stock hit a yearly low of $0.73. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GLG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock was down 0.92% on the session. Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) stock hit a yearly low of $7.62. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LYRA) stock hit a yearly low of $7.62. The stock was down 3.11% for the day. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:TARA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.55%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.45, drifting 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:CRVS) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.45, drifting 0.0% (flat). Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Tuesday, moving down 2.29%.

(NASDAQ:CXDO) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Tuesday, moving down 2.29%. Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock hit $1.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.54%.

(NASDAQ:CDTX) stock hit $1.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.54%. Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.00. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:APRE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.00. The stock was down 2.59% on the session. GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.37. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.

(NYSE:GTT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.37. The stock was down 3.27% on the session. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock traded down 2.92%.

(NASDAQ:METX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock traded down 2.92%. Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.95. The stock traded down 3.99%.

(NASDAQ:GRAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.95. The stock traded down 3.99%. Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SLNO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 2.79% on the session. Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.81 and moving down 2.34%.

(NASDAQ:BRQS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.81 and moving down 2.34%. Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.43%.

(NASDAQ:QK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.43%. Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.73%.

(NASDAQ:CAPR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.73%. Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AVCO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session. Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS) shares fell to $2.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.14%.

(AMEX:DSS) shares fell to $2.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.14%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20.

(NASDAQ:GLMD) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.3%.

(NASDAQ:BXRX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.3%. Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares were down 7.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12.

(NASDAQ:PBTS) shares were down 7.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12. Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.5%.

(NASDAQ:ASTC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.5%. Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NUZE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.99. The stock traded down 2.92%.

(NASDAQ:KRBP) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.99. The stock traded down 2.92%. Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock drifted down 2.88% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.98.

(NASDAQ:IDRA) stock drifted down 2.88% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.98. Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.90. The stock traded down 1.94%.

(NASDAQ:BMRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.90. The stock traded down 1.94%. Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WINT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day. Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday, moving down 5.03%.

(NASDAQ:QLGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday, moving down 5.03%. Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.82. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PULM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.82. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.02. Shares traded down 8.27%.

(NASDAQ:AMST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.02. Shares traded down 8.27%. Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Tuesday, moving up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ:HJLI) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Tuesday, moving up 0.19%. CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.01%.

(NASDAQ:CYRN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.01%. ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.92. The stock traded down 1.05%.

(NASDAQ:ABIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.92. The stock traded down 1.05%. Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday, moving down 3.87%.

(NASDAQ:SNGX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday, moving down 3.87%. Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Tuesday, moving down 3.67%.

(NASDAQ:BHAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Tuesday, moving down 3.67%. Planet Green Holdings (AMEX:PLAG) stock hit $1.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.29%.

(AMEX:PLAG) stock hit $1.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.29%. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HOTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock was down 4.38% on the session. Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.40 and moving down 2.26%.

(NASDAQ:MEDS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.40 and moving down 2.26%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares fell to $1.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.23%.

(NASDAQ:SONN) shares fell to $1.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.23%. BOQI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was down 7.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BIMI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was down 7.2% for the day. PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.38%.

(NASDAQ:PRFX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.38%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 1.53% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HTGM) stock hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 1.53% for the day. Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock hit $1.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.76%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.