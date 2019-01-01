QQQ
Range
0.84 - 0.91
Vol / Avg.
8.9K/92.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 3.02
Mkt Cap
36.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.91
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
42.6M
Outstanding
Planet Green Holdings Corp is a diversified technology and consumer products company with presence in North America and China engaged in Chemical Products, Tea Products and Online Advertising Services. The company operates in three segments namely to grow, produce and distribute Cyan brick tea, black tea and green tea in China; to research, develop, manufacture and sell chemical products including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives and clean fuel in China; and to develop and operate a demand side platform which empowers buyers of advertising to manage and optimize their digital advertising across different real-time bidding networks in North America and China.

Planet Green Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Planet Green Holdings (PLAG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Planet Green Holdings (AMEX: PLAG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Planet Green Holdings's (PLAG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Planet Green Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Planet Green Holdings (PLAG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Planet Green Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Planet Green Holdings (PLAG)?

A

The stock price for Planet Green Holdings (AMEX: PLAG) is $0.8665 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Planet Green Holdings (PLAG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Planet Green Holdings.

Q

When is Planet Green Holdings (AMEX:PLAG) reporting earnings?

A

Planet Green Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Planet Green Holdings (PLAG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Planet Green Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Planet Green Holdings (PLAG) operate in?

A

Planet Green Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.