Planet Green Holdings Corp is a diversified technology and consumer products company with presence in North America and China engaged in Chemical Products, Tea Products and Online Advertising Services. The company operates in three segments namely to grow, produce and distribute Cyan brick tea, black tea and green tea in China; to research, develop, manufacture and sell chemical products including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives and clean fuel in China; and to develop and operate a demand side platform which empowers buyers of advertising to manage and optimize their digital advertising across different real-time bidding networks in North America and China.