QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.79 - 4.85
Vol / Avg.
10.5K/55.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.3 - 16.5
Mkt Cap
56.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.85
Shares
13M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Sep 6, 2021, 11:44AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 5:48AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 7:06AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Lyra Therapeutics Inc a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company's technology platform, XTreo, is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its initial product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, are bioresorbable polymeric matrices designed to be administered in a brief, non-invasive, in-office procedure and intended to deliver up to six months of continuous drug therapy to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, or CRS.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lyra Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lyra Therapeutics's (LYRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) was reported by B of A Securities on May 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting LYRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 382.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)?

A

The stock price for Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) is $4.35 last updated Today at 2:40:31 PM.

Q

Does Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lyra Therapeutics.

Q

When is Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) reporting earnings?

A

Lyra Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lyra Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) operate in?

A

Lyra Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.