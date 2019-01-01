QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/141.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.3 - 7.38
Mkt Cap
54.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
12.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 1:15PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 6:40AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Biomerica Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company focuses on products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates in one segment namely, the design, development, marketing and sales of diagnostic kits. Majority of the company's revenue is earned from the Europe market.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.090 -0.0100
REV1.800M4.647M2.847M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Biomerica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biomerica (BMRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biomerica's (BMRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Biomerica (BMRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA) was reported by Aegis Capital on October 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting BMRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 158.82% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Biomerica (BMRA)?

A

The stock price for Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA) is $4.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biomerica (BMRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biomerica.

Q

When is Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) reporting earnings?

A

Biomerica’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Biomerica (BMRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biomerica.

Q

What sector and industry does Biomerica (BMRA) operate in?

A

Biomerica is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.