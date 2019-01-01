|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.080
|-0.090
|-0.0100
|REV
|1.800M
|4.647M
|2.847M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Biomerica’s space includes: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES), Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS).
The latest price target for Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA) was reported by Aegis Capital on October 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting BMRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 158.82% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA) is $4.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Biomerica.
Biomerica’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Biomerica.
Biomerica is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.