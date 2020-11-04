Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
This morning 118 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Points:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER)'s stock gained the most, trading up 12.89% to reach a new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,756.42 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.27%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,754.59. The stock traded up 5.47% on the session.
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares set a new yearly high of $352.57 this morning. The stock was up 8.26% on the session.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $512.99. The stock traded up 3.13% on the session.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $242.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.43%.
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares were up 7.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $89.07.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares hit a yearly high of $109.34. The stock traded up 9.07% on the session.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $177.14. The stock traded up 5.83% on the session.
- Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares were up 4.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $171.29.
- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) shares broke to $327.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.39%.
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) shares hit a yearly high of $85.17. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.15. The stock traded up 12.89% on the session.
- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $86.49. Shares traded up 1.98%.
- Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares set a new yearly high of $474.70 this morning. The stock was up 7.1% on the session.
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $228.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares set a new yearly high of $203.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.52% on the session.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $240.75. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.06%.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares hit $482.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.73%.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares hit a yearly high of $37.96. The stock traded up 4.39% on the session.
- Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.86%.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were up 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $482.81.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.96 on Wednesday, moving up 1.62%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares were up 1.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.75 for a change of up 1.06%.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares broke to $119.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.06%.
- Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.22. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares were up 3.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $195.97.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $93.21 with a daily change of down 1.19%.
- Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.52 on Wednesday, moving up 1.27%.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $209.58. Shares traded up 2.23%.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $160.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.45%.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were up 3.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.05.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares hit $1,098.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.64%.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) stock made a new 52-week high of $106.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.31% for the day.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $111.75. The stock traded up 2.54% on the session.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) shares hit $216.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.02%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares hit a yearly high of $627.04. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $323.98 with a daily change of down 0.16%.
- Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $147.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares broke to $408.79 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.51 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.15%.
- NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) stock hit a yearly high price of $245.89. The stock was up 4.06% for the day.
- Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.48%.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $136.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
- Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $372.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares were up 6.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.63.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $222.58 on Wednesday, moving down 2.12%.
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares broke to $220.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.73.
- Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.08 on Wednesday, moving up 4.71%.
- Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.25. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares set a new yearly high of $26.66 this morning. The stock was up 2.11% on the session.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.23.
- DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares were up 3.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.68 for a change of up 3.14%.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $198.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.1%.
- MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $224.45. Shares traded up 0.42%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares were up 5.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $159.75.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $232.16.
- Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $186.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.47%.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares set a new yearly high of $206.93 this morning. The stock was up 2.82% on the session.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares hit a yearly high of $270.00. The stock traded up 2.49% on the session.
- Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $176.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.28%.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.17. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares hit a yearly high of $60.91. The stock traded up 1.85% on the session.
- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares were up 3.61% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $141.90 for a change of up 3.61%.
- SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.26% for the day.
- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares were up 7.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.77.
- Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) shares hit $68.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares set a new yearly high of $142.30 this morning. The stock was up 2.3% on the session.
- FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) shares broke to $140.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.
- BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $106.46 with a daily change of up 3.57%.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $132.40. The stock traded up 4.82% on the session.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares set a new yearly high of $20.85 this morning. The stock was up 7.54% on the session.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.61%.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares were up 6.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.19 for a change of up 6.62%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares set a new yearly high of $37.58 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares broke to $86.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.13%.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares broke to $104.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.81%.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $69.61 with a daily change of up 4.27%.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.25%.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares set a new yearly high of $33.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) stock set a new 52-week high of $160.74 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.25%.
- Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ: WMGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.73 on Wednesday, moving up 0.11%.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.77. Shares traded up 5.73%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.86%.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.68% for the day.
- Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares hit a yearly high of $65.00. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares hit $92.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.75%.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares broke to $66.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.67%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.70. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares broke to $18.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.28%.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $30.98. Shares traded down 3.14%.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares set a new yearly high of $137.28 this morning. The stock was up 5.57% on the session.
- MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.74. Shares traded up 1.01%.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.75%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.55. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares were up 9.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.10.
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.01. Shares traded up 3.61%.
- Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares were up 0.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.50 for a change of up 0.34%.
- Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.12 on Wednesday, moving up 2.56%.
- Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $123.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.8%.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.91 on Wednesday, moving up 3.77%.
- Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) shares hit a yearly high of $22.49. The stock traded up 2.63% on the session.
- California Resources (NYSE: CRC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.88. Shares traded up 0.63%.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.73 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.68% for the day.
- Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.17%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares were up 1.37% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.74.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares broke to $6.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.13%.
- CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.02 with a daily change of up 1.21%.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.85 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.3% for the day.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares were up 8.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.31.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.14%.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares broke to $3.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.28%.
- Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) shares hit $7.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.18 on Wednesday, moving up 4.0%.
