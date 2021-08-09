Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
This morning 113 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX).
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 33.85% to reach a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are the following:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $291.54 on Monday morning, moving down 0.31%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $634.98. Shares traded down 0.56%.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $273.04 with a daily change of up 2.55%.
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $308.54. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $546.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.98%.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $460.00. The stock traded up 10.94% on the session.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock made a new 52-week high of $100.37 Monday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares hit $402.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares set a new yearly high of $1,036.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 11.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $436.58.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares broke to $115.83 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.88%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares hit $217.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%.
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $236.94.
- T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $215.11. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock hit a yearly high price of $156.76. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.64 on Monday, moving up 0.89%.
- Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $115.95 with a daily change of down 0.58%.
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $278.52 for a change of up 0.66%.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares were down 0.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.81.
- Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares were up 0.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $152.79 for a change of up 0.54%.
- NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares were up 0.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.03 for a change of up 0.42%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $605.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.
- State Street (NYSE:STT) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.64 Monday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) shares hit $473.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $228.35.
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stock hit a yearly high price of $129.54. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.76 Monday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.17. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $248.57.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock set a new 52-week high of $208.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.77%.
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares set a new yearly high of $259.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares broke to $167.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.03%.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) shares hit $143.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.58%.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares hit $164.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.03%.
- American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $187.24 Monday. The stock was up 8.28% for the day.
- Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.31.
- Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.36%.
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares broke to $196.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.16%.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were up 3.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.42 for a change of up 3.09%.
- WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.22 Monday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares were up 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.77.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $119.25. Shares traded down 2.21%.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.39 Monday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.80 for a change of up 0.67%.
- Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.78. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $39.30 with a daily change of down 1.11%.
- Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares set a new yearly high of $70.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
- Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares hit a yearly high of $264.78. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.97 Monday. The stock was up 3.02% for the day.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares broke to $139.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
- Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.70. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 16.5%.
- Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.64. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares set a new yearly high of $28.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares hit a yearly high of $20.38. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares set a new yearly high of $50.45 this morning. The stock was up 3.13% on the session.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.19. Shares traded up 1.95%.
- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares hit a yearly high of $31.73. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares broke to $27.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.23%.
- Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.23. The stock was down 3.27% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.46. Shares traded up 0.24%.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.81. Shares traded up 0.32%.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.
- OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares were down 1.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.29 for a change of down 1.25%.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.26. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.34%.
- HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HVBT) shares set a new yearly high of $3.42 this morning. The stock was up 5.53% on the session.
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares were up 1.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.99.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares were up 11.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.67.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.61 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.19. The stock traded up 11.18% on the session.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.80 on Monday, moving down 0.39%.
- Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.54 Monday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) shares hit a yearly high of $6.70. The stock traded up 6.72% on the session.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares broke to $22.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.1%.
- Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.57 on Monday, moving up 1.14%.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.38. Shares traded up 10.76%.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.79. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares were down 0.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.59 for a change of down 0.59%.
- Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.19 on Monday, moving up 0.93%.
- Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares broke to $31.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.88%.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.55 on Monday morning, moving up 0.77%.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.08. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.71%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares broke to $30.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.65. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares broke to $13.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) shares broke to $7.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
- Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.71. Shares traded up 2.63%.
- P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares were up 4.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.35 for a change of up 4.52%.
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.68 on Monday morning, moving up 2.07%.
- Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.30 with a daily change of up 29.56%.
- Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.11 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares set a new yearly high of $6.60 this morning. The stock was up 7.89% on the session.
- PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.41 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.55%.
- Central Valley Community (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares were up 1.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.45 for a change of up 1.53%.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.17. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session.
- Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:RMBI) shares were up 0.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.50 for a change of up 0.26%.
- Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.25. Shares traded down 0.2%.
- RiverNorth Flexible (NYSE:RFM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.94%.
- Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares were up 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.89.
- NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.82 on Monday, moving up 1.65%.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.81. The stock traded up 5.66% on the session.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares were up 14.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.95.
- HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.56. Shares traded up 0.09%.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $4.88. Shares traded up 33.85%.
Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.
