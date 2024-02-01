Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ING Groep ING is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Shell SHEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $75.66 billion.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical TAK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sanofi SNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $12.26 billion.

• Illinois Tool Works ITW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

• Royal Caribbean Gr RCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• BrightSphere Investment BSIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $123.00 million.

• Janus Henderson Group JHG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $501.46 million.

• Peloton Interactive PTON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $733.49 million.

• WEC Energy Group WEC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Spire SR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $695.47 million.

• Altria Group MO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.

• Tractor Supply TSCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.

• Cardinal Health CAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $57.01 billion.

• Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Lazard LAZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $677.17 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $929.56 million.

• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $619.41 million.

• Merck & Co MRK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.50 billion.

• Trane Technologies TT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Bio-Techne TECH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $277.53 million.

• CMS Energy CMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Brunswick BC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Honeywell Intl HON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion.

• Dorian LPG LPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $159.71 million.

• Ferrari RACE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Revvity RVTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $677.94 million.

• Stanley Black & Decker SWK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Atkore ATKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.61 per share on revenue of $776.87 million.

• Deutsche Bank DB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.

• Thermon Group Holdings THR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $129.18 million.

• Parker Hannifin PH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• ATI ATI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Sirius XM Holdings SIRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Ball BALL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• CSW Industrials CSWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $180.55 million.

• Lancaster Colony LANC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $492.01 million.

• MACOM Technology Solns MTSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $152.12 million.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Lee Enterprises LEE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $165.90 million.

• International Paper IP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.

• Broadridge Financial Soln BR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• SunCoke Energy SXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $403.05 million.

• OneWater Marine ONEW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $364.59 million.

• Pitney Bowes PBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $849.85 million.

• Surmodics SRDX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $29.64 million.

• Allegro Microsystems ALGM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $255.04 million.

• Kirby KEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $778.24 million.

• Wabash National WNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $633.68 million.

• Quest Diagnostics DGX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• WestRock WRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.

• Eaton Corp ETN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.

• Becton Dickinson BDX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.



• FirstCash Hldgs FCFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $853.35 million.

• Deluxe DLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $537.80 million.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $100.47 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $825.20 million.

• MiX Telematics MIXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Dover DOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Silicom SILC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $20.00 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Apple AAPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $117.91 billion.

• Houlihan Lokey HLI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $493.02 million.

• Camden Prop Trust CPT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Beazer Homes USA BZH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $424.25 million.

• Clorox CLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion.

• Reinsurance Gr RGA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.46 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.

• Coursera COUR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $164.08 million.

• Kemper KMPR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Meta Platforms META is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.56 per share on revenue of $36.10 billion.

• Deckers Outdoor DECK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.42 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Clearfield CLFD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $29.85 million.

• Hub Group HUBG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $992.79 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Hologic HOLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $986.12 million.

• Amazon.com AMZN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $153.28 billion.

• Open Text OTEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Ensign Group ENSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $975.72 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage PMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $97.10 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $411.45 million.

• Standex International SXI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $182.52 million.

• Cavco Indus CVCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $425.88 million.

• Microchip Technology MCHP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Skechers USA SKX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• United States Steel X is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• Evans Bancorp EVBN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $17.67 million.

• Viavi Solutions VIAV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $251.00 million.

• DXC Technology DXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Orchid Island Cap ORC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $-10 million.

• Leslies LESL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $169.61 million.

• Minerals Technologies MTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $506.67 million.

• Post Hldgs POST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• NOV NOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Eastman Chemical EMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Dolby Laboratories DLB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $312.87 million.

• Matthews International MATW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $437.80 million.

• Columbia Sportswear COLM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Atlassian TEAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Exponent EXPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $119.11 million.

• SkyWest SKYW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $758.49 million.

• Gen Digital GEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $956.20 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.