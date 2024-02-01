Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• ING Groep ING is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Shell SHEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $75.66 billion.
• Takeda Pharmaceutical TAK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sanofi SNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $12.26 billion.
• Illinois Tool Works ITW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
• Royal Caribbean Gr RCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
• BrightSphere Investment BSIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $123.00 million.
• Janus Henderson Group JHG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $501.46 million.
• Peloton Interactive PTON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $733.49 million.
• WEC Energy Group WEC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
• Spire SR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $695.47 million.
• Altria Group MO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
• Tractor Supply TSCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
• Cardinal Health CAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $57.01 billion.
• Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
• Lazard LAZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $677.17 million.
• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $929.56 million.
• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $619.41 million.
• Merck & Co MRK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.50 billion.
• Trane Technologies TT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
• Bio-Techne TECH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $277.53 million.
• CMS Energy CMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.
• Brunswick BC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
• Honeywell Intl HON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion.
• Dorian LPG LPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $159.71 million.
• Ferrari RACE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• Revvity RVTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $677.94 million.
• Stanley Black & Decker SWK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
• Atkore ATKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.61 per share on revenue of $776.87 million.
• Deutsche Bank DB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.
• Thermon Group Holdings THR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $129.18 million.
• Parker Hannifin PH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.
• ATI ATI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• Sirius XM Holdings SIRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
• Ball BALL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
• CSW Industrials CSWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $180.55 million.
• Lancaster Colony LANC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $492.01 million.
• MACOM Technology Solns MTSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $152.12 million.
• Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.28 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
• Lee Enterprises LEE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $165.90 million.
• International Paper IP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
• Broadridge Financial Soln BR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• SunCoke Energy SXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $403.05 million.
• OneWater Marine ONEW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $364.59 million.
• Pitney Bowes PBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $849.85 million.
• Surmodics SRDX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $29.64 million.
• Allegro Microsystems ALGM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $255.04 million.
• Kirby KEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $778.24 million.
• Wabash National WNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $633.68 million.
• Quest Diagnostics DGX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
• WestRock WRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
• Eaton Corp ETN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.
• Becton Dickinson BDX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.
• FirstCash Hldgs FCFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $853.35 million.
• Deluxe DLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $537.80 million.
• Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $100.47 million.
• 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $825.20 million.
• MiX Telematics MIXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.
• Dover DOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
• Silicom SILC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $20.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Apple AAPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $117.91 billion.
• Houlihan Lokey HLI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $493.02 million.
• Camden Prop Trust CPT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Beazer Homes USA BZH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $424.25 million.
• Clorox CLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
• Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion.
• Reinsurance Gr RGA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.46 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.
• Coursera COUR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $164.08 million.
• Kemper KMPR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Meta Platforms META is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.56 per share on revenue of $36.10 billion.
• Deckers Outdoor DECK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.42 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
• Clearfield CLFD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $29.85 million.
• Hub Group HUBG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $992.79 million.
• LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
• Hologic HOLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $986.12 million.
• Amazon.com AMZN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $153.28 billion.
• Open Text OTEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
• Ensign Group ENSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $975.72 million.
• PennyMac Mortgage PMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $97.10 million.
• PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $411.45 million.
• Standex International SXI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $182.52 million.
• Cavco Indus CVCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $425.88 million.
• Microchip Technology MCHP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Skechers USA SKX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
• United States Steel X is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
• Evans Bancorp EVBN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $17.67 million.
• Viavi Solutions VIAV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $251.00 million.
• DXC Technology DXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
• Orchid Island Cap ORC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $-10 million.
• Leslies LESL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $169.61 million.
• Minerals Technologies MTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $506.67 million.
• Post Hldgs POST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
• NOV NOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
• Eastman Chemical EMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
• Dolby Laboratories DLB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $312.87 million.
• Matthews International MATW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $437.80 million.
• Columbia Sportswear COLM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• Atlassian TEAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Exponent EXPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $119.11 million.
• SkyWest SKYW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $758.49 million.
• Gen Digital GEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $956.20 million.
