 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:

 

 

During Wednesday's morning session, 120 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was John Hancock (NYSE:HTY).
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 25.0% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares set a new 52-week high of $306.29 on Wednesday, moving up 0.25%.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $188.90 on Wednesday, moving up 1.11%.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares were up 2.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $132.36 for a change of up 2.26%.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares set a new yearly high of $122.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.19%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares hit a yearly high of $107.15. The stock traded up 25.0% on the session.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $31.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares hit $29.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.45.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares broke to $243.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.75 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $256.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares hit $339.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $263.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.49%.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares broke to $176.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares broke to $49.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.78%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.47. Shares traded down 0.25%.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares were up 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.32.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.16%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $129.30 for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) shares were down 0.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.95 for a change of down 0.04%.
  • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares hit $211.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares broke to $39.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares were up 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $415.97.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $64.40 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $197.36. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.22 with a daily change of up 2.42%.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.96.
  • GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.83. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.23 on Wednesday, moving up 0.78%.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.05.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.49%.
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares hit a yearly high of $66.40. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.83% for the day.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $40.49. Shares traded up 1.67%.
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $87.33. Shares traded up 2.41%.
  • United States Steel (NYSE:X) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.0%.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares hit a yearly high of $43.31. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $66.58 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares hit $34.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.87%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares set a new yearly high of $233.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares broke to $31.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.61%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares set a new yearly high of $139.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares hit $160.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.76%.
  • New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.47 for a change of up 1.02%.
  • MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.91 for a change of up 1.69%.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $75.18 with a daily change of up 0.02%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares set a new yearly high of $28.88 this morning. The stock was up 3.61% on the session.
  • Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $133.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.13%.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 2.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.74.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.27.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $71.00. Shares traded up 2.88%.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.20. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $76.40. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.1%.
  • Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) shares hit $27.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares set a new yearly high of $18.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.02 on Wednesday, moving up 0.55%.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares were up 4.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.14.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.17 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.44. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Tennant (NYSE:TNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.11%.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares were up 2.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.50.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.08. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
  • US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.87. The stock traded up 7.53% on the session.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.71. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.49 with a daily change of up 7.08%.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit $23.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.57%.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.03 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares set a new yearly high of $19.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.39 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.19 for a change of up 0.33%.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.26 with a daily change of up 3.44%.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%.
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares broke to $56.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.65%.
  • CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.56 on Wednesday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.40 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.04. Shares traded up 0.4%.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.59.
  • Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares set a new yearly high of $31.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.30. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.73. The stock traded up 5.47% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.18 for a change of up 1.05%.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.53%.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares were up 6.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.24.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.23%.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.04 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.99 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares set a new yearly high of $20.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.
  • Star Group (NYSE:SGU) shares broke to $10.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%.
  • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.22%.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.45. Shares traded up 2.36%.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.71 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
  • MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE:MMT) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.45 for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares were up 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.60.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.86.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.66. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares hit a yearly high of $19.24. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • CompX International Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.66%.
  • Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (AMEX:NHS) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.75. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • Voya Infrastructure (NYSE:IDE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • New America High Income (NYSE:HYB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.56. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.
  • Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.21 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.23%.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.55. Shares traded up 0.53%.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares were up 6.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.05.
  • inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.95. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares broke to $6.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.22%.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

 

Related Articles (ACGL + AA)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Small-Cap Stocks Have Been On The Rise In Recent Months, Here's What Traders Can Expect In 2021
Alcoa Stock Gains 10% After Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2021
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Alcoa's Stock Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com