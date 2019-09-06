Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 am on Friday, 146 companies hit new 52-week highs.

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) .

Channel Hldgs (OTC: UGDM) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 5.33% after reaching its new 52-week high.





The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday are the following: