Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Before 10 am on Friday, 146 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nestle (OTC: NSRGY).
- Channel Hldgs (OTC: UGDM) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 5.33% after reaching its new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday are the following:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.51 Friday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.
- AT&T (NYSE: T) shares were up 0.78% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.99 for a change of up 0.78%.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $200.70. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- Safran (OTC: SAFRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.12 on Friday, moving up 3.76%.
- Hennes & Mauritz (OTC: HNNMY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.92. Shares traded up 2.3%.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares hit $37.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit a yearly high of $109.48. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
- Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) shares hit $88.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.07 Friday. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $94.20. Shares traded up 0.61%.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.25 Friday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.63. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.64 Friday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $140.54 Friday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
- KONE (OTC: KNYJY) shares broke to $61.35 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.42%.
- KONE (OTC: KNYJF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.15%.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) stock hit a yearly high price of $173.74. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $215.46 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) shares were up 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $327.35.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.60. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares were up 0.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $146.32.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $81.45. Shares traded up 0.01%.
- Olympus (OTC: OCPNY) shares hit $12.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%.
- Rentokil Initial (OTC: RTOKY) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.77. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
- Rentokil Initial (OTC: RKLIF) shares set a new yearly high of $29.06 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.47 on Friday morning, moving up 0.86%.
- China Oilfield Services (OTC: CHOLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.26 on Friday, moving up 0.8%.
- Edd Helms Group (OTC: EDHD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1,001.00. Shares traded up 0.5%.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $126.89 Friday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.
- JBS (OTC: JBSAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.42%.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.22.
- MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $415.64. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) stock made a new 52-week high of $153.61 Friday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- George Weston (OTC: WNGRF) shares set a new yearly high of $84.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
- Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.31 on Friday morning, moving up 1.72%.
- Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-A) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.66%.
- National Bank of Greece (OTC: NBGIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.2%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $150.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
- Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.46 on Friday morning, moving up 0.72%.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares were up 1.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $372.22 for a change of up 1.52%.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) stock made a new 52-week high of $225.00 Friday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares set a new yearly high of $22.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
- Shimao Property Holdings (OTC: SIOPF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.98 with a daily change of up 13.31%.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.66 Friday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%.
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.
- Hapag-Lloyd (OTC: HPGLY) shares were up 19.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.73.
- BCE (NYSE: BCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.05 on Friday, moving up 0.63%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.48. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.11. Shares traded down 0.38%.
- Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.42 on Friday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.79 on Friday morning, moving up 1.64%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares broke to $260.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.29.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.80 on Friday, moving up 0.93%.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.21. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
- Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (OTC: CIBEY) shares broke to $4.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.9%.
- Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.57. Shares traded up 0.71%.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $162.50 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
- ASML Holding (OTC: ASMLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $238.63. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a yearly high of $238.16. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares hit a yearly high of $93.36. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCTP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.85 with a daily change of down 0.54%.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.83 Friday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares hit $155.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.
- Indofood Sukses Makmur (OTC: PIFMY) shares hit $28.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.46%.
- Beach Energy (OTC: BEPTF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.58. Shares traded up 2.25%.
- Beach Energy (OTC: BCHEY) shares were up 1.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.67.
- Element Fleet Management (OTC: ELEEF) shares were up 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.10.
- Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $147.26. Shares traded down 0.39%.
- ASM Pacific Technology (OTC: ASMVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.56 Friday. The stock was up 9.69% for the day.
- Rheinmetall (OTC: RNMBY) shares broke to $25.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.39%.
- Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares were up 0.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.93.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) stock hit a yearly high price of $226.50. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.39 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%.
- SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.49 on Friday, moving up 1.86%.
- Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.91. Shares traded up 1.98%.
- Afterpay Touch Group (OTC: AFTPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.50. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.68.
- WiseTech Global (OTC: WTCHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.21 with a daily change of up 3.8%.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 1.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $299.98.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares set a new yearly high of $24.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) shares broke to $52.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.4%.
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.
- Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares were up 0.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.50.
- Boyd Group Income (OTC: BFGIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $138.95. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares hit a yearly high of $228.49. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.16.
- SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares broke to $38.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
- NagaCorp (OTC: NGCRF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.61 this morning. The stock was up 6.36% on the session.
- Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.73. Shares traded flat%.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRP) shares broke to $27.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
- Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) shares hit $21.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.9%.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) shares hit $30.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.82%.
- Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) shares were flat% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,001.22 for a change of flat%.
- Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.77 with a daily change of down 2.01%.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $102.81.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $219.86 Friday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
- US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) stock hit a yearly high price of $138.08. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
- Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.69 on Friday, moving up 0.51%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares set a new yearly high of $21.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%.
- Lannett (NYSE: LCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.72 Friday. The stock was up 16.65% for the day.
- Mosaic Acquisition (NYSE: MOSC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.27 on Friday morning, moving up 0.17%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $93.02. Shares traded down 0.83%.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.21%.
- Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $203.65.
- New Pacific Metals (OTC: NUPMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.29 with a daily change of down 0.83%.
- Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.72 on Friday, moving up 7.79%.
- HemaCare (OTC: HEMA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.79. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $40.35. Shares traded up 0.95%.
- MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%.
- LICT (OTC: LICT) shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19,550.00.
- Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.76. Shares traded up 10.24%.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.94 with a daily change of up 6.81%.
- Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) shares set a new yearly high of $5.07 this morning. The stock was up 6.09% on the session.
- Nobility Homes (OTC: NOBH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.50 on Friday morning, moving up 0.19%.
- Profound Medical (OTC: PRFMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.83 Friday. The stock was up 28.1% for the day.
- scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares were up 6.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.74.
- Repro-Med Systems (OTC: REPR) shares broke to $3.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.83%.
- Dimeco (OTC: DIMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.50 on Friday, moving up 1.3%.
- First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) shares were up 1.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.24.
- Green Hygienics Holdings (OTC: GRYN) shares were up 7.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.92.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares were up 5.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.85 for a change of up 5.36%.
- Kingsgate Consolidated (OTC: KSKGF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.30. The stock was up 18.96% for the day.
- Bear Creek Mining (OTC: BCEKF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.05 with a daily change of down 1.91%.
- Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.40 Friday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
- Trxade Group (OTC: TRXD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1.20 with a daily change of up 20.0%.
- Arem Pacific (OTC: ARPC) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.00.
- Benchmark Metals (OTC: CYRTF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.32 on Friday morning, moving up 3.39%.
- Dino Energy (OTC: DINO) shares were up 96.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.22.
- PureBase (OTC: PUBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.20 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 47.47%.
- Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTC: PPSF) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.00. The stock was up 15.38% for the day.
- MLI Marble Lending (OTC: MRBLF) shares were up 16.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.22.
- Carnegie Development (OTC: ESCU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.00 with a daily change of down 5.33%.
- Carl Data Solutions (OTC: CDTAF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.14. The stock traded up 14.33% on the session.
- Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ACUR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.45 on Friday morning, moving up 4.79%.
- SES Solar (OTC: SESI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.01 with a daily change of up 852.38%.
- Ackroo (OTC: AKRFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.12. The stock was up 13.56% for the day.
- Channel Hldgs (OTC: UGDM) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 240.0%.
