QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Edd Helms Group Inc is a diversified services company providing a wide range of electrical, mechanical, air conditioning, tradeshow, exhibition, and marine air conditioning services in South Florida.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Edd Helms Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edd Helms Group (EDHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edd Helms Group (OTCEM: EDHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edd Helms Group's (EDHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Edd Helms Group.

Q

What is the target price for Edd Helms Group (EDHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Edd Helms Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Edd Helms Group (EDHD)?

A

The stock price for Edd Helms Group (OTCEM: EDHD) is $834.82 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 18:14:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Edd Helms Group (EDHD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edd Helms Group.

Q

When is Edd Helms Group (OTCEM:EDHD) reporting earnings?

A

Edd Helms Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Edd Helms Group (EDHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edd Helms Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Edd Helms Group (EDHD) operate in?

A

Edd Helms Group is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.