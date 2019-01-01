Rheinmetall AG is an international technology firm specializing in security and mobility. It is a leading European systems supplier for armed forces technology and a reliable partner to the armed forces of Germany, NATO, and friendly nations. The company has two operating segments: defense and automotive. It supplies armored vehicles, protection and weapons systems, sensors, and fire control systems. The automotive segment supplies engine systems, pistons and bearings, and other components under multiple brands. In addition, Rheinmetall utilizes various distribution channels to establish a healthy aftermarket revenue stream. Europe accounts for approximately half of total revenue, but the company does distribute solutions to North America, Asia, and other regions.