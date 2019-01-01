QQQ
ASM Pacific Technology Holdings designs, manufactures and sells precision equipment used to assemble semiconductors and other electronic equipment. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1989, ASMPT is headquartered in Hong Kong and has operations in Asia, Europe and the U.S. It is the largest supplier globally in both the assembly and packaging equipment market and the surface mounted technology market.

ASM Pacific Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASM Pacific Technology (ASMVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASM Pacific Technology (OTCPK: ASMVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ASM Pacific Technology's (ASMVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ASM Pacific Technology.

Q

What is the target price for ASM Pacific Technology (ASMVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ASM Pacific Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for ASM Pacific Technology (ASMVF)?

A

The stock price for ASM Pacific Technology (OTCPK: ASMVF) is $9.64 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 16:16:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASM Pacific Technology (ASMVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ASM Pacific Technology.

Q

When is ASM Pacific Technology (OTCPK:ASMVF) reporting earnings?

A

ASM Pacific Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ASM Pacific Technology (ASMVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASM Pacific Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does ASM Pacific Technology (ASMVF) operate in?

A

ASM Pacific Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.