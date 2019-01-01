QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.97/4.38%
52 Wk
20.23 - 24.45
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
30.23
Open
-
P/E
6.91
EPS
11250
Shares
175.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is an Indonesian packaged food company. Its portfolio is diversified with operations in both raw materials and processed food. The company divides its operations into: Consumer branded products business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group and Distribution Business Group. The consumer branded products segment produces a varied range of consumer-branded products such as noodles, dairy, snack foods, special foods, food seasonings, and beverages. Bogasari produces, packages, and ships wheat flour and pasta. The agribusiness operations are research, development, production, and marketing of branded cooking oils, margarine and shortening, processes rubber, sugar cane, and other crops. The Distribution segment distributes consumer products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Indofood Sukses Makmur Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indofood Sukses Makmur (PIFMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indofood Sukses Makmur (OTCPK: PIFMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indofood Sukses Makmur's (PIFMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indofood Sukses Makmur.

Q

What is the target price for Indofood Sukses Makmur (PIFMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indofood Sukses Makmur

Q

Current Stock Price for Indofood Sukses Makmur (PIFMY)?

A

The stock price for Indofood Sukses Makmur (OTCPK: PIFMY) is $22.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:30:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indofood Sukses Makmur (PIFMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 17, 2012.

Q

When is Indofood Sukses Makmur (OTCPK:PIFMY) reporting earnings?

A

Indofood Sukses Makmur does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indofood Sukses Makmur (PIFMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indofood Sukses Makmur.

Q

What sector and industry does Indofood Sukses Makmur (PIFMY) operate in?

A

Indofood Sukses Makmur is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.