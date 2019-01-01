QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/50.3K
Div / Yield
1.2/4.14%
52 Wk
28.6 - 44.31
Mkt Cap
30.1B
Payout Ratio
113.4
Open
-
P/E
26.16
EPS
0.27
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 9:09AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Kone, whose name means "machine" in Finnish, is the world's fourth- largest supplier of elevators and escalators. Kone began producing elevators in Finland in 1918 and today generates revenue in three ways: selling new elevators and escalators, overhauling or modernising old equipment, and servicing its installed base. Most of the company's profit comes from the last activity, where contracts are rolled over annually with built-in price increases. The bulk of Kone's business is in elevators, which are more numerous globally than escalators.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.300
REV3.165B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KONE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KONE (KNYJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KONE (OTCPK: KNYJY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KONE's (KNYJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KONE.

Q

What is the target price for KONE (KNYJY) stock?

A

The latest price target for KONE (OTCPK: KNYJY) was reported by RBC Capital on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KNYJY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KONE (KNYJY)?

A

The stock price for KONE (OTCPK: KNYJY) is $29.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KONE (KNYJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 22, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2013.

Q

When is KONE (OTCPK:KNYJY) reporting earnings?

A

KONE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is KONE (KNYJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KONE.

Q

What sector and industry does KONE (KNYJY) operate in?

A

KONE is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.