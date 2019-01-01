QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
9.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
126.4M
Outstanding
Carl Data Solutions Inc together with its subsidiaries is a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS), providing next-generation data collection, storage, and analytics of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions for government and industry. It enables companies to reward existing customers for promoting or referring products and services to their social and business networks. The company earns the majority of its revenue through data service to its clients. The company operates in three reportable segments, comprised of data services, data hosting, and the sale of environmental sensors.

Carl Data Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carl Data Solutions (CDTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carl Data Solutions (OTCQB: CDTAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carl Data Solutions's (CDTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carl Data Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Carl Data Solutions (CDTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carl Data Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Carl Data Solutions (CDTAF)?

A

The stock price for Carl Data Solutions (OTCQB: CDTAF) is $0.07423 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carl Data Solutions (CDTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carl Data Solutions.

Q

When is Carl Data Solutions (OTCQB:CDTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Carl Data Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carl Data Solutions (CDTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carl Data Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Carl Data Solutions (CDTAF) operate in?

A

Carl Data Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.