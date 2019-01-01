Carl Data Solutions Inc together with its subsidiaries is a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS), providing next-generation data collection, storage, and analytics of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions for government and industry. It enables companies to reward existing customers for promoting or referring products and services to their social and business networks. The company earns the majority of its revenue through data service to its clients. The company operates in three reportable segments, comprised of data services, data hosting, and the sale of environmental sensors.