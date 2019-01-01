First United Corp is active in the financial services domain. Operating as the holding company of the First United Bank & Trust, First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III, it ventures into the space of a community bank in the United States. The scope of its offering includes checking, savings, money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans and lines of credit extended to both individuals and businesses. In addition, it provides safe deposit and night depository facilities, insurance products and trust services. The bank also provides residential real estate construction loans to builders and individuals for single-family dwellings.