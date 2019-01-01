|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.800
|1.100
|0.3000
|REV
|17.720M
|20.255M
|2.535M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First United’s space includes: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB), Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB), First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB).
The latest price target for First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) was reported by Raymond James on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting FUNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.92% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) is $23.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
First United’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First United.
First United is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.