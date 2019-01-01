QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First United Corp is active in the financial services domain. Operating as the holding company of the First United Bank & Trust, First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III, it ventures into the space of a community bank in the United States. The scope of its offering includes checking, savings, money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans and lines of credit extended to both individuals and businesses. In addition, it provides safe deposit and night depository facilities, insurance products and trust services. The bank also provides residential real estate construction loans to builders and individuals for single-family dwellings.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 0.800 1.100 0.3000
REV 17.720M 20.255M 2.535M

First United Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First United (FUNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First United's (FUNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First United (FUNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) was reported by Raymond James on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting FUNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.92% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First United (FUNC)?

A

The stock price for First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) is $23.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First United (FUNC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) reporting earnings?

A

First United’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is First United (FUNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First United.

Q

What sector and industry does First United (FUNC) operate in?

A

First United is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.