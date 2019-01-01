QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.54 - 1.75
Mkt Cap
223.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
221.3M
Outstanding
Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd is engaged in gold mining, development, and exploration in Sydney, Australia. Its operating segment includes Chatree Gold Mine, Thailand, and Nueva Esperanza Gold/Silver Project, Chile. The company derives maximum revenue from Chatree Gold Mine project.

Kingsgate Consolidated Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingsgate Consolidated (KSKGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingsgate Consolidated (OTCPK: KSKGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingsgate Consolidated's (KSKGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingsgate Consolidated.

Q

What is the target price for Kingsgate Consolidated (KSKGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingsgate Consolidated

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingsgate Consolidated (KSKGF)?

A

The stock price for Kingsgate Consolidated (OTCPK: KSKGF) is $1.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingsgate Consolidated (KSKGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingsgate Consolidated.

Q

When is Kingsgate Consolidated (OTCPK:KSKGF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingsgate Consolidated does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingsgate Consolidated (KSKGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingsgate Consolidated.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingsgate Consolidated (KSKGF) operate in?

A

Kingsgate Consolidated is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.