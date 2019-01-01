Shimao Group Holdings, formerly Shimao Property, is a large real estate developer in China. In addition to property development as the core business, the company plans to raise non-development revenue, which includes property investment, hotels and property management services. Shimao holds residential development projects and hotels, while its 59%-owned Shanghai Shimao holds commercial projects. The two entities collaborate on large mixed-use projects. The free float is about 35%, with the company's founder, Hui Wing Mau, holding the remaining stake.