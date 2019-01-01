QQQ
Shimao Group Holdings, formerly Shimao Property, is a large real estate developer in China. In addition to property development as the core business, the company plans to raise non-development revenue, which includes property investment, hotels and property management services. Shimao holds residential development projects and hotels, while its 59%-owned Shanghai Shimao holds commercial projects. The two entities collaborate on large mixed-use projects. The free float is about 35%, with the company's founder, Hui Wing Mau, holding the remaining stake.

Shimao Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shimao Group Holdings (SIOPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK: SIOPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shimao Group Holdings's (SIOPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shimao Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Shimao Group Holdings (SIOPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shimao Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Shimao Group Holdings (SIOPF)?

A

The stock price for Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK: SIOPF) is $0.74484 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:18:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shimao Group Holdings (SIOPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shimao Group Holdings.

Q

When is Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK:SIOPF) reporting earnings?

A

Shimao Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shimao Group Holdings (SIOPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shimao Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Shimao Group Holdings (SIOPF) operate in?

A

Shimao Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.