PureBase Corp is a diversified, industrial mineral and natural resource company. It provides new and improved, and environmentally sound solutions to a wide range of industries including cornerstone markets of agriculture and construction. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, mining developing, and marketing of natural mineral properties in California, Nevada, and the United States. It provides minerals such as silica sand, kaolin, bentonite, leonardite, potassium silicate sulfate, pozzolan, and limestone. Geographically all the business activity of the firm is operated through the region of the US.