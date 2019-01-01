QQQ
Range
0.44 - 0.45
Vol / Avg.
3.1K/26K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.73
Mkt Cap
94.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
215.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
PureBase Corp is a diversified, industrial mineral and natural resource company. It provides new and improved, and environmentally sound solutions to a wide range of industries including cornerstone markets of agriculture and construction. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, mining developing, and marketing of natural mineral properties in California, Nevada, and the United States. It provides minerals such as silica sand, kaolin, bentonite, leonardite, potassium silicate sulfate, pozzolan, and limestone. Geographically all the business activity of the firm is operated through the region of the US.

PureBase Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PureBase (PUBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PureBase (OTCPK: PUBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PureBase's (PUBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PureBase.

Q

What is the target price for PureBase (PUBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PureBase

Q

Current Stock Price for PureBase (PUBC)?

A

The stock price for PureBase (OTCPK: PUBC) is $0.4401 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:17:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PureBase (PUBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PureBase.

Q

When is PureBase (OTCPK:PUBC) reporting earnings?

A

PureBase does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PureBase (PUBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PureBase.

Q

What sector and industry does PureBase (PUBC) operate in?

A

PureBase is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.