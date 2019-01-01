JBS SA is an international company involved in beef, lamb, and poultry processing. It is originally from Brazil. JBS is one of the world's largest exporters of animal protein, selling to more than 150 countries. Sales offices are in Brazil, United States, Australia, Canada, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Mexico, Italy, Ireland, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, and Russia, among others. The company also sells hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, and biodiesel, among others. Its best-known brands are Swift, Friboi, Maturatta, Cabana Las Lilas, Pilgrim's, and Gold Kist Farms.