Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
JBS SA is an international company involved in beef, lamb, and poultry processing. It is originally from Brazil. JBS is one of the world's largest exporters of animal protein, selling to more than 150 countries. Sales offices are in Brazil, United States, Australia, Canada, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Mexico, Italy, Ireland, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, and Russia, among others. The company also sells hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, and biodiesel, among others. Its best-known brands are Swift, Friboi, Maturatta, Cabana Las Lilas, Pilgrim's, and Gold Kist Farms.

JBS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JBS (JBSAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JBS (OTCQX: JBSAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JBS's (JBSAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JBS.

Q

What is the target price for JBS (JBSAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JBS

Q

Current Stock Price for JBS (JBSAY)?

A

The stock price for JBS (OTCQX: JBSAY) is $15.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JBS (JBSAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 8, 2010 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2010.

Q

When is JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) reporting earnings?

A

JBS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JBS (JBSAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JBS.

Q

What sector and industry does JBS (JBSAY) operate in?

A

JBS is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.