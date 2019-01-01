QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.45 - 0.45
Vol / Avg.
13.2K/8.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
29M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
65.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:31AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in the United States. It is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products intended to address medication abuse and misuse. The company's product portfolio includes Limitx, Oxaydo, and Nexafed.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Acura Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: ACUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acura Pharmaceuticals's (ACUR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: ACUR) was reported by Roth Capital on March 11, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting ACUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1248.31% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR)?

A

The stock price for Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: ACUR) is $0.445 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:35:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ACUR) reporting earnings?

A

Acura Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) operate in?

A

Acura Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.