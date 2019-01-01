QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Dimeco Inc is a United States-based holding company. It provides a range of lending, depository, and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The bank offers an array of financial services and solutions ranging from traditional products to electronic banking, and wealth management services. It also offers personal banking services, business banking services, loans, and credit facilities and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dimeco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dimeco (DIMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dimeco (OTCQX: DIMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dimeco's (DIMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dimeco.

Q

What is the target price for Dimeco (DIMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dimeco

Q

Current Stock Price for Dimeco (DIMC)?

A

The stock price for Dimeco (OTCQX: DIMC) is $43 last updated Today at 6:48:11 PM.

Q

Does Dimeco (DIMC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 24, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Dimeco (OTCQX:DIMC) reporting earnings?

A

Dimeco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dimeco (DIMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dimeco.

Q

What sector and industry does Dimeco (DIMC) operate in?

A

Dimeco is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.