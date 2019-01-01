QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/52.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.48 - 4.1
Mkt Cap
6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.87
EPS
1.71
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services. The company has four business segments namely Corporate, Investment, Retail, and Other banking. It generates maximum revenue from Corporate banking segment. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the Cairo region.

Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (CIBEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (OTCQX: CIBEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comml Intl Bank (Egypt)'s (CIBEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Comml Intl Bank (Egypt).

Q

What is the target price for Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (CIBEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Comml Intl Bank (Egypt)

Q

Current Stock Price for Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (CIBEY)?

A

The stock price for Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (OTCQX: CIBEY) is $3.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (CIBEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 3, 2012.

Q

When is Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (OTCQX:CIBEY) reporting earnings?

A

Comml Intl Bank (Egypt)’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (CIBEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comml Intl Bank (Egypt).

Q

What sector and industry does Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (CIBEY) operate in?

A

Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.