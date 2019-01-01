Nobility Homes Inc focuses on designing, manufacturing, and selling manufactured and modular homes through its own retail sales centers across Florida. It also sells its manufactured homes on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities. The company's homes are sold as unfurnished dwellings ready for permanent occupancy. The company recognizes revenue from retail sales of new manufactured homes, the sale of the repurchased homes upon transfer of title to the new purchaser and revenues from its independent dealers.