Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Nobility Homes Inc focuses on designing, manufacturing, and selling manufactured and modular homes through its own retail sales centers across Florida. It also sells its manufactured homes on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities. The company's homes are sold as unfurnished dwellings ready for permanent occupancy. The company recognizes revenue from retail sales of new manufactured homes, the sale of the repurchased homes upon transfer of title to the new purchaser and revenues from its independent dealers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.440
REV9.500M

Analyst Ratings

Nobility Homes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nobility Homes (NOBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nobility Homes (OTCQX: NOBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nobility Homes's (NOBH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nobility Homes.

Q

What is the target price for Nobility Homes (NOBH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nobility Homes

Q

Current Stock Price for Nobility Homes (NOBH)?

A

The stock price for Nobility Homes (OTCQX: NOBH) is $31.5 last updated Today at 3:06:53 PM.

Q

Does Nobility Homes (NOBH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 11, 2021.

Q

When is Nobility Homes (OTCQX:NOBH) reporting earnings?

A

Nobility Homes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.

Q

Is Nobility Homes (NOBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nobility Homes.

Q

What sector and industry does Nobility Homes (NOBH) operate in?

A

Nobility Homes is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.