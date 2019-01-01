|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.440
|REV
|9.500M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nobility Homes (OTCQX: NOBH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nobility Homes.
There is no analysis for Nobility Homes
The stock price for Nobility Homes (OTCQX: NOBH) is $31.5 last updated Today at 3:06:53 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 11, 2021.
Nobility Homes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nobility Homes.
Nobility Homes is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.