|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK: HNNMY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hennes & Mauritz.
There is no analysis for Hennes & Mauritz
The stock price for Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK: HNNMY) is $3.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 25, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2012.
Hennes & Mauritz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Hennes & Mauritz.
Hennes & Mauritz is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.