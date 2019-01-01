QQQ
Range
3.49 - 3.61
Vol / Avg.
224.5K/153.7K
Div / Yield
0.15/4.35%
52 Wk
3.43 - 5.22
Mkt Cap
28.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.61
P/E
30.39
EPS
0.57
Shares
8.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 11:30AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Hennes & Mauritz is a global multibrand fashion conglomerate that was founded in 1947. Its flagship H&M brand accounts for most of revenue (90%), but the newer brands (COS, &Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, and newly launched Arket) are growing more quickly. H&M commands low-single-digit market share in a fragmented global apparel market. Just under 70% of revenue is generated in Europe and Africa, 15% in Asia and Oceania, and 16% in North and South America. The company operates over 5,000 stores globally (60% of those in Europe), of which 4,429 are H&M-brand stores.


Hennes & Mauritz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK: HNNMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hennes & Mauritz's (HNNMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hennes & Mauritz.

Q

What is the target price for Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hennes & Mauritz

Q

Current Stock Price for Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY)?

A

The stock price for Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK: HNNMY) is $3.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 25, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2012.

Q

When is Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY) reporting earnings?

A

Hennes & Mauritz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hennes & Mauritz.

Q

What sector and industry does Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) operate in?

A

Hennes & Mauritz is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.