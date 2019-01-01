Arem Pacific Corporation is engaged in Physiotherapy & Health business and leisure business through its Air-Water-Land Recreational, Commercial/Residential Cities in China. Its primary business being Oriental holistic health services is fulfilled by a Wellness Center located in Victoria State, Australia. The Wellness center provides services including Acupressure/Reflexology which is acupuncture without needles, Massage Therapy involving application of soft-tissue manipulation techniques to the body and Cupping involving warming of glass cups through a flammable substance. It also offers Neck, shoulder, back, legs, full body massages and deep tissue and hot oil massage. It derives revenues through the provision of therapeutic health services from its Oriental holistic health centres.