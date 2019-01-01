QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Arem Pacific Corporation is engaged in Physiotherapy & Health business and leisure business through its Air-Water-Land Recreational, Commercial/Residential Cities in China. Its primary business being Oriental holistic health services is fulfilled by a Wellness Center located in Victoria State, Australia. The Wellness center provides services including Acupressure/Reflexology which is acupuncture without needles, Massage Therapy involving application of soft-tissue manipulation techniques to the body and Cupping involving warming of glass cups through a flammable substance. It also offers Neck, shoulder, back, legs, full body massages and deep tissue and hot oil massage. It derives revenues through the provision of therapeutic health services from its Oriental holistic health centres.

Arem Pacific Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arem Pacific (ARPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arem Pacific (OTCEM: ARPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arem Pacific's (ARPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arem Pacific.

Q

What is the target price for Arem Pacific (ARPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arem Pacific

Q

Current Stock Price for Arem Pacific (ARPC)?

A

The stock price for Arem Pacific (OTCEM: ARPC) is $0.0208 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 19:08:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arem Pacific (ARPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arem Pacific.

Q

When is Arem Pacific (OTCEM:ARPC) reporting earnings?

A

Arem Pacific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arem Pacific (ARPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arem Pacific.

Q

What sector and industry does Arem Pacific (ARPC) operate in?

A

Arem Pacific is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.