 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Champions Oncology, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CSBR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MarineMax, Inc. (FL) Common Stock (NYSE:HZO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $628.34 million.

• Brinks Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:BCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• NeuroMetrix, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:NURO) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PagerDuty, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:PD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.30 per share on revenue of $207.51 million.

• Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $995.88 million.

• Valley National Bancorp - Common Stock (NASDAQ:VLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $337.59 million.

• Safehold Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SAFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $45.57 million.

• Precision Drilling Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:PDS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $308.31 million.

• Herc Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:HRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $459.79 million.

• Webster Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $220.10 million.

• Heritage Financial Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:HFWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $60.55 million.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:AUB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $171.62 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SASR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $111.45 million.

• S&T Bancorp, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:STBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $85.03 million.

• Insteel Industries, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:IIIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $154.97 million.

• Watsco, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:WSO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• First American Corporation (New) Common Stock (NYSE:FAF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock (DE) (NYSE:RS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.73 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Snap-On Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:SNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $974.21 million.

• BankUnited, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:BKU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $229.97 million.

• Genuine Parts Company Common Stock (NYSE:GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• Pool Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:POOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• East West Bancorp, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:EWBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $379.38 million.

• Cadence Bancorporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:CADE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $177.91 million.

• Allegion plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ALLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $708.47 million.

• Domino's Pizza Inc Common Stock (NYSE:DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $969.91 million.

• Trinity Industries, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $440.62 million.

• Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• American Electric Power Company, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:AEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CBSH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $350.54 million.

• Danaher Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:DHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $6.72 billion.

• Nucor Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $8.31 billion.

• Chart Industries, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:GTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $317.45 million.

• Dow Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $13.02 billion.

• D.R. Horton, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.

• Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• Crocs, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $559.11 million.

• Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.

• Union Pacific Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:UNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp - Common Stock (NASDAQ:FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:DGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Popular, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BPOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $478.20 million.

• Banc of California, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:BANC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $58.93 million.

• Sonoco Products Company Common Stock (NYSE:SON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• American Airlines Group, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:AAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.41 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion.

• Alaska Air Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:ALK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• ABB Ltd Common Stock (NYSE:ABB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.02 billion.

• Southwest Airlines Company Common Stock (NYSE:LUV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• The Blackstone Group Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:BX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.

• Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $9.69 billion.

• AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $42.64 billion.

• Biogen Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.55 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Amerant Bancorp Inc. - Class B Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMTBB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unilever PLC Common Stock (NYSE:UL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FirstEnergy Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:FE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.70 thousand.

• Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MEG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Martin Midstream Partners L.P. - Common Units Representing Limited Partnership Interests (NASDAQ:MMLP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $34.14 million.

• 1st Source Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SRCE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sigma Labs, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SGLB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Robert Half International Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:RHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Employers Holdings Inc Common Stock (NYSE:EIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $156.10 million.

• Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SKX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Scholastic Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SCHL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Clearfield, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CLFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $32.10 million.

• Socket Mobile, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SCKT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PLUS THERAPEUTICS, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:PSTV) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $103.42 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:MOFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $38.19 million.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:USX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $463.69 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:ARE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $905.33 million.

• WSFS Financial Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:WSFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $112.80 million.

• Vicor Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:VICR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $93.98 million.

• Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SBCF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $82.65 million.

• Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:PINE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.19 million.

• Midland States Bancorp, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:MSBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $68.43 million.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Common Stock (NYSE:RNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Independent Bank Corp. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:INDB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $117.92 million.

• First Western Financial, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:MYFW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $25.48 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CFB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $45.49 million.

• Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:CE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Ameris Bancorp - Common Stock (NASDAQ:ABCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $263.83 million.

• SVB Financial Group - Common Stock (NASDAQ:SIVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.50 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:TACO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $122.79 million.

• VeriSign, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:VRSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $327.95 million.

• Bank OZK - Common Stock (NASDAQ:OZK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $259.36 million.

• Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) Common Stock (NYSE:SAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.85 per share on revenue of $665.25 million.

• CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:CSTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $33.91 million.

• Associated Banc-Corp Common Stock (NYSE:ASB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $259.56 million.

• Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BMTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $34.95 million.

• W.R. Berkley Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WRB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• DMC Global Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BOOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $69.47 million.

• First Financial Bancorp. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:FFBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $153.92 million.

• Glacier Bancorp, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:GBCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $161.18 million.

• Intel Corporation - Common Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $17.84 billion.

• Twitter, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Carlisle Companies Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:CSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Snap Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:SNAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $844.98 million.

• Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion.

 

Related Articles (ABB + AAL)

Understanding American Airlines Group's Unusual Options Activity
American Airlines Group's Earnings Outlook
Carnival And American Airlines Lead The SPY Higher Tuesday
American Airlines Stock Takes Off, Options Traders See It Grounded Soon
10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: ABBVie
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com