Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 147 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Also check out: Insiders Sell More Than $92M Of 4 Stocks

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) .

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) was the biggest loser, trading down 48.97% to reach its 52-week low.

Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock hit a yearly low of $109.41. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock hit $697.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.33%.

3M (NYSE:MMM) stock hit a yearly low of $149.09. The stock was down 3.8% for the day.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) stock drifted down 1.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $178.39.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares made a new 52-week low of $134.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares set a new 52-week low of $209.07. The stock traded down 2.04%.

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $41.30. Shares traded down 1.73%.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) stock hit $115.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.44%.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.09 on Thursday, moving down 3.24%.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $75.87 and moving down 16.87%.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares fell to $16.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.87%.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) shares were down 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.96.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares set a new yearly low of $85.31 this morning. The stock was down 9.73% on the session.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.82. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock hit $13.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.3%.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.29. The stock traded down 1.32%.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) shares were down 27.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.41.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) shares moved down 21.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.29, drifting down 21.11%.

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $387.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $36.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares set a new 52-week low of $89.97. The stock traded down 2.4%.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock hit $11.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.52%.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.53 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.1% for the day.

National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares fell to $36.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.22%.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock hit a yearly low of $19.66. The stock was down 29.14% for the day.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.83. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.21. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.51 and moving down 13.07%.

Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) shares fell to $34.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.43%.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.81% for the day.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares set a new yearly low of $10.32 this morning. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $13.43 and moving down 1.52%.

Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares hit a yearly low of $6.68. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.05. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) shares hit a yearly low of $6.49. The stock was down 5.06% on the session.

PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDO) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.32. The stock traded down 0.11%.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) shares fell to $49.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.34%.

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.14 on Thursday, moving down 1.18%.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) shares were down 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares made a new 52-week low of $36.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.04 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.

Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.03%.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares hit a yearly low of $24.50. The stock was down 3.71% on the session.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) stock drifted down 0.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.25.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.86% for the day.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.19% for the day.

Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $48.18 and moving down 9.07%.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) shares made a new 52-week low of $81.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) shares set a new yearly low of $8.55 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock hit a yearly low of $10.85. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $53.36. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $42.54. Shares traded down 1.09%.

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $87.93. Shares traded down 3.32%.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.65. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock drifted down 1.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.50.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares set a new yearly low of $9.05 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.15. The stock traded down 2.47%.

Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares were down 17.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares fell to $13.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.

Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) stock hit $14.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares were down 3.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.10.

PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.21%.

Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) stock drifted down 3.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.27. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares moved down 5.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.01, drifting down 5.01%.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock drifted down 1.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.86.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $14.37 and moving down 2.7%.

Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) shares fell to $13.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 17.04%.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.50. The stock traded down 10.9%.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.22. The stock traded down 4.6%.

Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares hit a yearly low of $7.43. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.71. The stock traded down 1.24%.

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares set a new yearly low of $10.29 this morning. The stock was down 5.69% on the session.

Opthea (NASDAQ:O

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.01. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.55. The stock traded down 3.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.55. The stock traded down 3.97%. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares hit a yearly low of $15.20. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.20. The stock was down 3.51% on the session. GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares set a new yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.71% on the session. Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.94%. Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.08. Shares traded down 2.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.08. Shares traded down 2.67%. Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.5% for the day. Franklin Duration Income (AMEX:FTF) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.76.

shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.76. Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Thursday, moving down 3.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Thursday, moving down 3.83%. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Thursday, moving down 4.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Thursday, moving down 4.18%. Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.51%. Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.52. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.52. The stock was down 4.12% on the session. Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session. Modiv (NYSE:MDV) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Thursday, moving down 8.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Thursday, moving down 8.94%. Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE:MSD) shares fell to $8.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.27%.

shares fell to $8.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.27%. Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock hit a yearly low of $5.90. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.90. The stock was down 3.95% for the day. Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.13. Shares traded down 0.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.13. Shares traded down 0.73%. Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) shares moved down 1.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.04, drifting down 1.22%.

shares moved down 1.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.04, drifting down 1.22%. UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) shares were down 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.66.

shares were down 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.66. Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.40. The stock traded down 0.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.40. The stock traded down 0.48%. Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.5% for the day. Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.34. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.34. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Thursday, moving down 3.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Thursday, moving down 3.38%. Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock hit $3.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.01%.

stock hit $3.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.01%. VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) stock drifted down 2.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86.

stock drifted down 2.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.96. Shares traded down 3.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.96. Shares traded down 3.5%. Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) shares were down 6.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.35.

shares were down 6.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.35. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock drifted down 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.75.

stock drifted down 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.75. Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) stock hit a yearly low of $13.82. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.82. The stock was down 1.22% for the day. Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares moved down 1.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03, drifting down 1.43%.

shares moved down 1.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03, drifting down 1.43%. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares moved down 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.88, drifting down 2.0%.

shares moved down 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.88, drifting down 2.0%. Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares fell to $2.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.59%.

shares fell to $2.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.59%. Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) shares fell to $3.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.55%.

shares fell to $3.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.55%. Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.37% for the day. Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares fell to $2.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.6%.

shares fell to $2.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.6%. Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares set a new yearly low of $3.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session. Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.68% for the day. BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares fell to $1.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%.

shares fell to $1.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%. Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.85. The stock traded up 0.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.85. The stock traded up 0.07%. HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares fell to $2.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.83%.

shares fell to $2.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.83%. Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.32. The stock traded down 4.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.32. The stock traded down 4.75%. TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares fell to $1.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.57%.

shares fell to $1.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.57%. Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares moved down 22.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.88, drifting down 22.76%.

shares moved down 22.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.88, drifting down 22.76%. Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares moved down 1.63% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 1.63%.

shares moved down 1.63% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 1.63%. Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock hit $0.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 21.51%.

stock hit $0.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 21.51%. iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.03. The stock traded down 9.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.03. The stock traded down 9.74%. Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.51. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.51. The stock was down 5.56% on the session. Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock drifted down 2.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50.

stock drifted down 2.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.65. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.65. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares fell to $1.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.47%.

shares fell to $1.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.47%. Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock traded down 2.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock traded down 2.66%. Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.48. The stock traded down 2.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.48. The stock traded down 2.74%. ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.24. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.24. The stock was down 0.77% for the day. SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares fell to $1.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.96%.

shares fell to $1.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.96%. NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) stock drifted down 1.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.99.

stock drifted down 1.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.99. Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.20 and moving down 5.37%.

