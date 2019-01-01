QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.14 - 2.29
Vol / Avg.
144.4K/3.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.1 - 10.33
Mkt Cap
76.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.16
P/E
15.64
EPS
0.01
Shares
35M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 14 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 2:21PM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:53AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Hour Loop Inc is an an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. The product categories include home and garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hour Loop Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hour Loop (HOUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hour Loop (NASDAQ: HOUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hour Loop's (HOUR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hour Loop (HOUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hour Loop (NASDAQ: HOUR) was reported by EF Hutton on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting HOUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 220.37% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hour Loop (HOUR)?

A

The stock price for Hour Loop (NASDAQ: HOUR) is $2.185 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hour Loop (HOUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hour Loop.

Q

When is Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) reporting earnings?

A

Hour Loop’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Hour Loop (HOUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hour Loop.

Q

What sector and industry does Hour Loop (HOUR) operate in?

A

Hour Loop is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.