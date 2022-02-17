Insiders Sell More Than $92M Of 4 Stocks

U.S initial jobless claims increased by 23,000 to 248,000 in the week ended February 12th. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

NV5 Global

The Trade: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) Chairman and CEO Dickerson Wright disposed a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $106.29. The insider received around $4.25 million as a result of the transaction.

The company is expected to report Q4 results on February 28. What NV5 Global Does: NV5 Global Inc is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting services, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the energy, transportation, water, government, hospitality, education, healthcare, commercial and residential markets.

Bunge

The Trade: Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Director Paul Fribourg sold a total of 660,000 shares at an average price of 101.37. The insider received around $66.91 million from selling those shares.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Bunge Does: Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain.

ZoomInfo Technologies

The Trade: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) 10% owner Carlyle Holdings I Lp sold a total of 321,989 shares at an average price of $57.90. The insider received $18.64 million as a result of the transaction.

The company posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What ZoomInfo Does: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals.

