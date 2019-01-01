QQQ
Range
0.39 - 0.47
Vol / Avg.
122.8K/208.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 2.4
Mkt Cap
14.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
32.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Renovare Environmental Inc, formerly BioHiTech Global Inc is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Its technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, the solution lowers the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-11
REV

Renovare Environmental Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renovare Environmental (RENO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ: RENO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Renovare Environmental's (RENO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Renovare Environmental (RENO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Renovare Environmental

Q

Current Stock Price for Renovare Environmental (RENO)?

A

The stock price for Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ: RENO) is $0.4532 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renovare Environmental (RENO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renovare Environmental.

Q

When is Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) reporting earnings?

A

Renovare Environmental’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Renovare Environmental (RENO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renovare Environmental.

Q

What sector and industry does Renovare Environmental (RENO) operate in?

A

Renovare Environmental is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.