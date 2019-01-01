Renovare Environmental Inc, formerly BioHiTech Global Inc is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Its technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, the solution lowers the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage.