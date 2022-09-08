On Thursday, 168 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Verizon Communications VZ was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Tenax Therapeutics TENX.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 14.36% to hit its new 52-week low.
- Semantix STIX shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:
- Verizon Communications VZ shares set a new yearly low of $40.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.
- Comcast CMCSA shares set a new 52-week low of $33.74. The stock traded down 0.49%.
- Intel INTC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $29.91. Shares traded up 0.24%.
- Charter Communications CHTR shares set a new yearly low of $391.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
- GSK GSK stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.83. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
- Dow DOW shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $47.95.
- Vodafone Group VOD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.42. Shares traded down 1.69%.
- Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.07%.
- Chunghwa Telecom CHT shares fell to $38.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.03%.
- Telefonica TEF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.16%.
- McCormick & Co MKC shares were down 6.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.67.
- Church & Dwight Co CHD shares set a new 52-week low of $79.35. The stock traded down 0.44%.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock set a new 52-week low of $94.85 on Thursday, moving down 0.65%.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares reached a new 52-week low of $93.97 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.47%.
- XPeng XPEV stock hit $15.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.
- Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares set a new 52-week low of $16.13. The stock traded down 4.69%.
- Lufax Holding LU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.15%.
- Logitech International LOGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.4%.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares fell to $13.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.
- Gentex GNTX shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.00.
- Littelfuse LFUS shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $222.67.
- Sotera Health SHC shares made a new 52-week low of $15.76 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- ManpowerGroup MAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $70.20 and moving down 1.0%.
- Teradata TDC shares made a new 52-week low of $31.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares fell to $55.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%.
- Simply Good Foods SMPL shares made a new 52-week low of $29.24 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Independent Bank Gr IBTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $63.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
- ACI Worldwide ACIW shares moved down 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.51, drifting down 0.54%.
- ESAB ESAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $38.25. Shares traded up 0.18%.
- CommVault Systems CVLT shares hit a yearly low of $50.67. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
- Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock hit a yearly low of $12.77. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.
- Uniti Group UNIT stock set a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Thursday, moving down 0.59%.
- FormFactor FORM shares fell to $27.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.72%.
- MultiPlan MPLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.14. Shares traded down 5.08%.
- Nu Skin Enterprises NUS stock drifted down 0.89% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.52.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock set a new 52-week low of $18.37 on Thursday, moving up 1.6%.
- EchoStar SATS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.15. Shares traded down 2.65%.
- Liberty Latin America LILA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.35. Shares traded down 2.43%.
- Liberty Latin America LILAK shares were down 2.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.34.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares hit a yearly low of $2.17. The stock was down 7.71% on the session.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.06 and moving down 3.99%.
- Patrick Industries PATK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $48.26. Shares traded down 2.7%.
- AMC Networks AMCX stock set a new 52-week low of $23.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.58%.
- Equinox Gold EQX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.42%.
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT stock set a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Thursday, moving down 0.57%.
- Momentive Global MNTV shares made a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
- Himax Technologies HIMX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.71%.
- Advantage Solutions ADV stock set a new 52-week low of $2.97 on Thursday, moving down 3.04%.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.05. Shares traded down 1.69%.
- G-III Apparel Group GIII shares set a new 52-week low of $17.64. The stock traded down 2.3%.
- Standard Motor Products SMP shares made a new 52-week low of $35.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
- Matthews International MATW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.29. Shares traded down 1.06%.
- HUYA HUYA shares set a new yearly low of $2.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
- Lion Electric LEV stock drifted down 3.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71.
- Tuya TUYA shares moved up 2.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting up 2.08%.
- Interface TILE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%.
- Kelly Services KELYA shares were down 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.08.
- ACCO Brands ACCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares set a new yearly low of $11.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
- Charge Enterprises CRGE stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.
- Granite Point Mortgage GPMT stock drifted down 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.73.
- Reading Intl RDIB shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.06%.
- Cardlytics CDLX stock drifted down 4.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.25.
- Niu Technologies NIU shares fell to $4.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.67%.
- Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.29. Shares traded down 0.9%.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock set a new 52-week low of $5.35 on Thursday, moving down 1.8%.
- Tango Therapeutics TNGX shares hit a yearly low of $3.50. The stock was up 3.47% on the session.
- Faraday Future FFIE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock was down 7.11% on the session.
- Kimball International KBAL shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.25.
- NI Holdings NODK stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.71. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
- Duluth Holdings DLTH stock drifted up 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.40.
- Universal Electronics UEIC stock drifted down 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.57.
- Outbrain OB stock hit $4.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.
- Park Aerospace PKE stock hit a yearly low of $11.01. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.19%.
- XOMA XOMA stock hit a yearly low of $16.46. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.
- TROOPS TROO shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.
- Rubicon Technologies RBT stock hit a yearly low of $3.54. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.
- Semantix STIX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC shares hit a yearly low of $16.89. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
- Hooker Furnishings HOFT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.38. Shares traded down 5.19%.
- Japan Smaller JOF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.44%.
- Allot ALLT shares hit a yearly low of $4.27. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock drifted down 1.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.23.
- AG Mortgage Investment MITT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
- L.B. Foster FSTR stock hit a yearly low of $11.63. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- Delta Apparel DLA stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.01. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
- Korea Fund KF shares hit a yearly low of $22.62. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
- Profound Medical PROF shares made a new 52-week low of $5.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
- Manitex International MNTX shares fell to $5.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.77%.
- Intl Tower Hill Mines THM shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.45.
- AquaBounty Technologies AQB stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was up 5.56% on the session.
- Voya Asia Pacific High IAE stock set a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Thursday, moving down 0.31%.
- Advanced Emissions Solns ADES shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.39.
- Rekor Systems REKR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.13. Shares traded down 0.83%.
- Graphex Gr GRFX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.7% for the day.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ shares moved down 6.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.51, drifting down 6.87%.
- Natural Health Trends NHTC shares made a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
- European Equity Fund EEA stock hit a yearly low of $6.85. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
- Remark Hldgs MARK shares moved down 1.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 1.67%.
- Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock drifted down 5.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.66.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 3.99%.
- WaveDancer WAVD stock drifted up 3.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02.
- Brooklyn BTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 5.3% on the session.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Thursday, moving down 2.93%.
- Paltalk PALT shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.
- Ucloudlink Group UCL shares set a new yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was up 2.21% on the session.
- Bit Brother BTB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.15. Shares traded down 2.31%.
- Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
- Minim MINM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.94%.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares moved down 11.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting down 11.62%.
- TOP Ships TOPS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.23. The stock was down 3.67% on the session.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock drifted down 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.98.
- BIO-key Intl BKYI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
- Nephros NEPH shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- Taoping TAOP shares made a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.84% for the day.
- Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
- MIND Technology MIND shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded up 0.78%.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares moved down 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14, drifting down 0.07%.
- Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock traded up 2.19%.
- China Pharma Holding CPHI stock hit $0.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.43%.
- Akerna KERN shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares were down 5.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.18.
- Zovio ZVO shares were down 7.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.22.
- Rubicon Technology RBCN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.05 and moving down 1.29%.
- Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was up 3.5% on the session.
