On Thursday, 168 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Verizon Communications VZ was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Tenax Therapeutics TENX .

. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 14.36% to hit its new 52-week low.

saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 14.36% to hit its new 52-week low. Semantix STIX shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:

Verizon Communications VZ shares set a new yearly low of $40.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $40.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session. Comcast CMCSA shares set a new 52-week low of $33.74. The stock traded down 0.49%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $33.74. The stock traded down 0.49%. Intel INTC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $29.91. Shares traded up 0.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $29.91. Shares traded up 0.24%. Charter Communications CHTR shares set a new yearly low of $391.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $391.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. GSK GSK stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.83. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.83. The stock was down 0.29% on the session. Dow DOW shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $47.95.

shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $47.95. Vodafone Group VOD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.42. Shares traded down 1.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.42. Shares traded down 1.69%. Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.07%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.07%. Chunghwa Telecom CHT shares fell to $38.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.03%.

shares fell to $38.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.03%. Telefonica TEF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.16%. McCormick & Co MKC shares were down 6.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.67.

shares were down 6.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.67. Church & Dwight Co CHD shares set a new 52-week low of $79.35. The stock traded down 0.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $79.35. The stock traded down 0.44%. Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock set a new 52-week low of $94.85 on Thursday, moving down 0.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $94.85 on Thursday, moving down 0.65%. Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares reached a new 52-week low of $93.97 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $93.97 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.47%. XPeng XPEV stock hit $15.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.

stock hit $15.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%. Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares set a new 52-week low of $16.13. The stock traded down 4.69%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.13. The stock traded down 4.69%. Lufax Holding LU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.15%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.15%. Logitech International LOGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.4%. Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares fell to $13.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.

shares fell to $13.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%. Gentex GNTX shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.00.

shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.00. Littelfuse LFUS shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $222.67.

shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $222.67. Sotera Health SHC shares made a new 52-week low of $15.76 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.76 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day. ManpowerGroup MAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $70.20 and moving down 1.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $70.20 and moving down 1.0%. Teradata TDC shares made a new 52-week low of $31.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $31.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.92% for the day. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares fell to $55.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%.

shares fell to $55.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%. Simply Good Foods SMPL shares made a new 52-week low of $29.24 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $29.24 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Independent Bank Gr IBTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $63.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $63.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%. ACI Worldwide ACIW shares moved down 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.51, drifting down 0.54%.

shares moved down 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.51, drifting down 0.54%. ESAB ESAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $38.25. Shares traded up 0.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $38.25. Shares traded up 0.18%. CommVault Systems CVLT shares hit a yearly low of $50.67. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $50.67. The stock was up 0.64% on the session. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock hit a yearly low of $12.77. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.77. The stock was down 4.21% for the day. Uniti Group UNIT stock set a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Thursday, moving down 0.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Thursday, moving down 0.59%. FormFactor FORM shares fell to $27.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.72%.

shares fell to $27.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.72%. MultiPlan MPLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.14. Shares traded down 5.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.14. Shares traded down 5.08%. Nu Skin Enterprises NUS stock drifted down 0.89% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.52.

stock drifted down 0.89% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.52. Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock set a new 52-week low of $18.37 on Thursday, moving up 1.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.37 on Thursday, moving up 1.6%. EchoStar SATS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.15. Shares traded down 2.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.15. Shares traded down 2.65%. Liberty Latin America LILA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.35. Shares traded down 2.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.35. Shares traded down 2.43%. Liberty Latin America LILAK shares were down 2.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.34.

shares were down 2.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.34. Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares hit a yearly low of $2.17. The stock was down 7.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.17. The stock was down 7.71% on the session. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.06 and moving down 3.99%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.06 and moving down 3.99%. Patrick Industries PATK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $48.26. Shares traded down 2.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $48.26. Shares traded down 2.7%. AMC Networks AMCX stock set a new 52-week low of $23.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.50 on Thursday, moving up 0.58%. Equinox Gold EQX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.42%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT stock set a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Thursday, moving down 0.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Thursday, moving down 0.57%. Momentive Global MNTV shares made a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day. Himax Technologies HIMX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.71%. Advantage Solutions ADV stock set a new 52-week low of $2.97 on Thursday, moving down 3.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.97 on Thursday, moving down 3.04%. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.05. Shares traded down 1.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.05. Shares traded down 1.69%. G-III Apparel Group GIII shares set a new 52-week low of $17.64. The stock traded down 2.3%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.64. The stock traded down 2.3%. Standard Motor Products SMP shares made a new 52-week low of $35.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $35.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day. Matthews International MATW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.29. Shares traded down 1.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.29. Shares traded down 1.06%. HUYA HUYA shares set a new yearly low of $2.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session. Lion Electric LEV stock drifted down 3.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71.

stock drifted down 3.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71. Tuya TUYA shares moved up 2.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting up 2.08%.

shares moved up 2.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting up 2.08%. Interface TILE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%. Kelly Services KELYA shares were down 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.08.

shares were down 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.08. ACCO Brands ACCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock was down 1.59% on the session. MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares set a new yearly low of $11.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session. Charge Enterprises CRGE stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was up 1.55% on the session. Granite Point Mortgage GPMT stock drifted down 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.73.

stock drifted down 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.73. Reading Intl RDIB shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.06%. Cardlytics CDLX stock drifted down 4.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.25.

stock drifted down 4.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.25. Niu Technologies NIU shares fell to $4.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.67%.

shares fell to $4.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.67%. Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.29. Shares traded down 0.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.29. Shares traded down 0.9%. Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock set a new 52-week low of $5.35 on Thursday, moving down 1.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.35 on Thursday, moving down 1.8%. Tango Therapeutics TNGX shares hit a yearly low of $3.50. The stock was up 3.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.50. The stock was up 3.47% on the session. Faraday Future FFIE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock was down 7.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock was down 7.11% on the session. Kimball International KBAL shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.25.

shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.25. NI Holdings NODK stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.71. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.71. The stock was down 0.62% on the session. Duluth Holdings DLTH stock drifted up 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.40.

stock drifted up 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.40. Universal Electronics UEIC stock drifted down 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.57.

stock drifted down 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.57. Outbrain OB stock hit $4.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.

stock hit $4.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%. Park Aerospace PKE stock hit a yearly low of $11.01. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.01. The stock was down 1.2% for the day. Village Farms Intl VFF shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.19%. XOMA XOMA stock hit a yearly low of $16.46. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.46. The stock was down 1.95% for the day. TROOPS TROO shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.

shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76. Rubicon Technologies RBT stock hit a yearly low of $3.54. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.54. The stock was down 3.68% for the day. Semantix STIX stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC shares hit a yearly low of $16.89. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.89. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. Hooker Furnishings HOFT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.38. Shares traded down 5.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.38. Shares traded down 5.19%. Japan Smaller JOF shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.44%. Allot ALLT shares hit a yearly low of $4.27. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.27. The stock was down 0.92% on the session. BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock drifted down 1.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.23.

stock drifted down 1.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.23. AG Mortgage Investment MITT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%. L.B. Foster FSTR stock hit a yearly low of $11.63. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.63. The stock was down 0.33% for the day. Delta Apparel DLA stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.01. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.01. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Korea Fund KF shares hit a yearly low of $22.62. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.62. The stock was down 1.67% on the session. Profound Medical PROF shares made a new 52-week low of $5.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day. Manitex International MNTX shares fell to $5.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.77%.

shares fell to $5.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.77%. Intl Tower Hill Mines THM shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.45.

shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.45. AquaBounty Technologies AQB stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was up 5.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was up 5.56% on the session. Voya Asia Pacific High IAE stock set a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Thursday, moving down 0.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Thursday, moving down 0.31%. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.39.

shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.39. Rekor Systems REKR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.13. Shares traded down 0.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.13. Shares traded down 0.83%. Graphex Gr GRFX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.7% for the day. Ventoux CCM Acquisition VTAQ shares moved down 6.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.51, drifting down 6.87%.

shares moved down 6.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.51, drifting down 6.87%. Natural Health Trends NHTC shares made a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.49% for the day. European Equity Fund EEA stock hit a yearly low of $6.85. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.85. The stock was down 0.75% for the day. Remark Hldgs MARK shares moved down 1.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 1.67%.

shares moved down 1.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 1.67%. Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock drifted down 5.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.66.

stock drifted down 5.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.66. 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 3.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 3.99%. WaveDancer WAVD stock drifted up 3.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02.

stock drifted up 3.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. Brooklyn BTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 5.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 5.3% on the session. Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Thursday, moving down 2.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Thursday, moving down 2.93%. Paltalk PALT shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 2.06% on the session. Ucloudlink Group UCL shares set a new yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was up 2.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was up 2.21% on the session. Bit Brother BTB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.15. Shares traded down 2.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.15. Shares traded down 2.31%. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Minim MINM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.94%. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares moved down 11.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting down 11.62%.

shares moved down 11.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting down 11.62%. TOP Ships TOPS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.23. The stock was down 3.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.23. The stock was down 3.67% on the session. Jeffs Brands JFBR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%. TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock drifted down 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.98.

stock drifted down 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.98. BIO-key Intl BKYI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day. Nephros NEPH shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 1.63% on the session. Taoping TAOP shares made a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.84% for the day. Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock was down 0.89% on the session. MIND Technology MIND shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded up 0.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded up 0.78%. Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares moved down 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14, drifting down 0.07%.

shares moved down 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14, drifting down 0.07%. Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock traded up 2.19%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock traded up 2.19%. China Pharma Holding CPHI stock hit $0.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.43%.

stock hit $0.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.43%. Akerna KERN shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.08% on the session. E-Home Household Service EJH shares were down 5.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.18.

shares were down 5.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.18. Zovio ZVO shares were down 7.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.22.

shares were down 7.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.22. Rubicon Technology RBCN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.05 and moving down 1.29%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.05 and moving down 1.29%. Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was up 3.5% on the session.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.