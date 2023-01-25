Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ASML Holding ASML is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.45 per share on revenue of $6.50 billion.

• Norfolk Southern NSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Freeport-McMoRan FCX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion.

• Hess Midstream HESM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $327.86 million.

• Popular BPOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $565.86 million.

• Progressive PGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $12.35 billion.

• Hess HES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• MarketAxess Holdings MKTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $176.92 million.

• Textron TXT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

• NextEra Energy NEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion.

• Boeing BA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $20.38 billion.

• NextEra Energy Partners NEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $395.45 million.

• Abbott Laboratories ABT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $9.64 billion.

• Kimberly-Clark KMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.

• Stifel Financial SF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Automatic Data Processing ADP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.

• Nasdaq NDAQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $909.51 million.

• General Dynamics GD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $10.69 billion.

• Universal Stainless USAP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $50.53 million.

• U.S. Bancorp USB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $6.64 billion.

• Prosperity Bancshares PB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $297.08 million.

• AT&T T is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.

• Group 1 Automotive GPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.66 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.

• Elevance Health ELV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.19 per share on revenue of $39.76 billion.

• Northeast Bank NBN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $27.25 million.

• Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• Sify Technologies SIFY is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Teledyne Technologies TDY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Central Pacific Financial CPF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $56.77 million.

• HBT Finl HBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $48.35 million.

• Blue Foundry BLFY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.80 million.

• BOK Financial BOKF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $505.72 million.

• Monro MNRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $330.88 million.

• Extreme Networks EXTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $304.37 million.

• Marine Prods MPX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RPC RES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $453.52 million.

• TE Connectivity TEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• Amphenol APH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Celestica CLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Novagold Resources NG is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Steel Dynamics STLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.

• Origin Bancorp OBNK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $102.06 million.

• Raymond James Finl RJF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Axis Capital Holdings AXS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Crown Castle CCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• United Rentals URI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.37 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• IBM IBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $16.40 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands LVS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Tesla TSLA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $24.03 billion.

• Lam Research LRCX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.96 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.

• Cimpress CMPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $901.00 million.

• SEI Investments SEIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $454.51 million.

• CSX CSX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• LendingClub LC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $258.48 million.

• Flex FLEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.89 billion.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs STX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Ameriprise Financial AMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.48 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• Levi Strauss LEVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• RLI RLI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $298.45 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors ETD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $206.25 million.

• Pathward Financial CASH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $136.79 million.

• Cohen & Steers CNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $148.08 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $512.77 million.

• FinWise FINW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $19.08 million.

• Wolfspeed WOLF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $229.14 million.

• NVE NVEC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Customers Bancorp CUBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $154.26 million.

• Teradyne TER is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $711.58 million.

• Alerus Finl ALRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $55.71 million.

• CVB Financial CVBF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $138.46 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp WASH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $44.34 million.

• Cathay General CATY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $215.37 million.

• Axalta Coating Sys AXTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• CACI International CACI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Hexcel HXL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $403.29 million.

• Brookline Bancorp BRKL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $81.27 million.

• Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $294.67 million.

• Business First Bancshares BFST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $61.67 million.

• Equity Bancshares EQBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $51.12 million.

• First Internet INBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $23.46 million.

• Aspen Technology AZPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $273.49 million.

• Triumph Financial TFIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $110.85 million.

• Live Oak Bancshares LOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $109.68 million.

• SL Green Realty SLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $195.69 million.

• Bridgewater Bancshares BWB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $36.30 million.

• Univest Financial UVSP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $78.20 million.

• Plexus PLXS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• ServiceNow NOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Qualtrics International XM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $381.11 million.

• First Bank FRBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $25.67 million.

• Calix CALX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $241.20 million.

• Liberty Energy LBRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Horizon Bancorp HBNC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $65.04 million.

• Packaging Corp of America PKG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

