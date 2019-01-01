Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV), Quotes and News Summary

Elevance Health Inc, formerly Anthem remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to roughly 45 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Anthem's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, too.