Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV), Quotes and News Summary

Elevance Health
(NYSE:ELV)
$485.70
12.61[2.67%]
At close: Jun 29
$485.57
-0.1300[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low472.39 - 487.75
52 Week High/Low471.43 - 490.72
Open / Close472.62 / 485.57
Float / Outstanding240.8M / 241.1M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 752.8K
Mkt Cap117.1B
P/E18.62
50d Avg. Price473.09
Div / Yield5.12/1.08%
Payout Ratio18.38
EPS7.48
Total Float240.8M

Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Elevance Health Inc, formerly Anthem remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to roughly 45 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Anthem's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, too.
Elevance Health Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Elevance Health (ELV) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Elevance Health's (ELV) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Elevance Health (ELV) stock?
A

Q
Current Stock Price for Elevance Health (ELV)?
A

The stock price for Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) is $485.7 last updated Today at June 29, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Elevance Health (ELV) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elevance Health.

Q
When is Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) reporting earnings?
A

Elevance Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Elevance Health (ELV) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Elevance Health.

Q
What sector and industry does Elevance Health (ELV) operate in?
A

Elevance Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.