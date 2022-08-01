Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million.
• Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $81.27 million.
• Builders FirstSource BLDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.
• JELD-WEN Holding JELD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.87 million.
• Ceragon Networks CRNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.42 million.
• Alliance Res Partners ARLP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $563.14 million.
• Global Payments GPN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
• Check Point Software CHKP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $559.56 million.
• ON Semiconductor ON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
• Affiliated Managers Group AMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.97 per share on revenue of $576.50 million.
• Jacobs Engineering Group J is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.
• CNA Financial CNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
• Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $568.70 million.
• Alexander's ALX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• HSBC Holdings HSBC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Loews L is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Symbotic SYM is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sterling Infrastructure STRL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $479.90 million.
• Danaos DAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.46 per share on revenue of $208.70 million.
• NCS Multistage Holdings NCSM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ensign Group ENSG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $729.44 million.
• Gaia GAIA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Matson MATX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.38 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• DZS DZSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $94.85 million.
• Zovio ZVO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Centerspace CSR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $62.32 million.
• Douglas Dynamics PLOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $166.15 million.
• Transcat TRNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $51.99 million.
• CNO Finl Group CNO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $905.87 million.
• ONE Gas OGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $328.14 million.
• Univar Solns UNVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
• Douglas Emmett DEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $245.53 million.
• Gladstone Commercial GOOD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Equity Commonwealth EQC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TransMedics Group TMDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $16.20 million.
• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $56.88 million.
• EverQuote EVER is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $94.26 million.
• Varonis Systems VRNS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $111.32 million.
• Instructure Holdings INST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $110.78 million.
• James River Gr Hldgs JRVR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $200.07 million.
• Axonics AXNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $59.60 million.
• Viper Energy Partners VNOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $220.93 million.
• CVR Partners UAN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Solaris Oilfield Infra SOI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $65.47 million.
• Regal Rexnord RRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• Omega Healthcare Invts OHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $241.25 million.
• Enact Holdings ACT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $269.36 million.
• InvenTrust Properties IVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $40.08 million.
• Otter Tail OTTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $336.88 million.
• Diamondback Energy FANG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.62 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
• Ameresco AMRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $522.35 million.
• Harmonic HLIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $149.97 million.
• Inter Parfums IPAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $216.72 million.
• Ryman Hospitality Props RHP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $423.62 million.
• Genworth Finl GNW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
• Vornado Realty VNO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $439.08 million.
• Insperity NSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• Transocean RIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kemper KMPR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
• Brixmor Property Group BRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $293.30 million.
• Rambus RMBS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $136.40 million.
• Monolithic Power Systems MPWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $430.64 million.
• Sanmina SANM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
• Kforce KFRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $440.53 million.
• Credit Acceptance CACC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $12.89 per share on revenue of $454.77 million.
• Clarus CLAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $110.16 million.
• Emergent BioSolutions EBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $270.94 million.
• Woodward WWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $623.37 million.
• Tetra Technologies TTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $134.70 million.
• Radian Group RDN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $249.00 million.
• EPR Props EPR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $145.92 million.
• American States Water AWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $132.00 million.
• Simon Property Group SPG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• Capital Southwest CSWC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $22.44 million.
• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $158.02 million.
• Encompass Health EHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
• Black Stone Minerals BSM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $149.54 million.
• Mosaic MOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion.
• CF Industries Holdings CF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.12 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
• Titan Intl TWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $582.10 million.
• Boise Cascade BCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.72 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
• Williams Companies WMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
• TravelCenters Of America TA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
• Leggett & Platt LEG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
• Comstock Res CRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $561.57 million.
• DaVita DVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
• Addus HomeCare ADUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $238.49 million.
• Pinterest PINS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $673.66 million.
• ZoomInfo Technologies ZI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $252.75 million.
• Arista Networks ANET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $975.92 million.
• Devon Energy DVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.
• Aflac AFL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.
• Kennametal KMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $516.73 million.
• CVR Energy CVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
• Amkor Technology AMKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• SBA Communications SBAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $626.45 million.
• Avis Budget Gr CAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $11.46 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
• Activision Blizzard ATVI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
• Enhabit EHAB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
