Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 10:07am   Comments
This morning 106 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • Ballantyne Strong (AMEX:BTN) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)'s stock gained the most, trading up 61.92% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $259.18 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.1%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were up 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $624.88.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares set a new yearly high of $76.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $122.34 with a daily change of down 0.04%.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares hit $229.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $287.75. Shares traded up 0.28%.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $201.22 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.46%.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares hit $114.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $317.06 with a daily change of up 0.6%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.39 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $96.08. Shares traded up 0.39%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $263.86 on Tuesday, moving up 0.72%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.53 for a change of up 0.08%.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares hit a yearly high of $171.00. The stock traded down 1.09% on the session.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares set a new 52-week high of $208.61 on Tuesday, moving down 0.16%.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $458.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.92%.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.68 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a yearly high of $200.36. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.6%.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $95.59 with a daily change of up 2.99%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares broke to $432.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.65%.
  • CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares set a new yearly high of $86.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) stock hit a yearly high price of $218.00. The stock was up 61.92% for the day.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Tuesday, moving down 0.42%.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.58%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares hit a yearly high of $140.94. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) stock hit a yearly high price of $531.22. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $307.78. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.32. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock hit a yearly high price of $135.89. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $188.91. Shares traded down 0.15%.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares were down 1.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.77.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares set a new 52-week high of $114.00 on Tuesday, moving down 1.82%.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares hit $151.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.66%.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares set a new 52-week high of $281.88 on Tuesday, moving down 0.42%.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares were down 0.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $147.01 for a change of down 0.21%.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.23 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.88%.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.49 on Tuesday, moving up 0.03%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $40.44 with a daily change of up 1.03%.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.66 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.15%.
  • TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares hit $227.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.78%.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares set a new yearly high of $85.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.91 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit $159.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $60.76. Shares traded up 0.23%.
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $177.64 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.52. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares hit a yearly high of $35.54. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit $66.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.92%.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.30. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.85 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.44 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.0%.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) shares hit $98.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.23%.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.03 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.49%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $42.13. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.59%.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.18%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares set a new yearly high of $13.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.53 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.88%.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.00 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.40 on Tuesday, moving up 0.29%.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.92. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares hit a yearly high of $15.98. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares were down 0.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.10 for a change of down 0.07%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.83.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.46 on Tuesday, moving up 0.42%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.37. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.68. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.68 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.25 with a daily change of up 0.29%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares hit a yearly high of $12.00. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares broke to $54.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.74%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares broke to $17.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.86 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.73%.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.55 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.73%.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.88.
  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.17.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 17.85%.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.92. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.50.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.00 on Tuesday, moving up 5.96%.
  • Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares hit a yearly high of $6.37. The stock traded up 2.46% on the session.
  • Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.24. The stock traded up 5.05% on the session.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.02. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.76. Shares traded down 0.56%.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares hit a yearly high of $16.50. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.10. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
  • Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares hit $16.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were down 0.62% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.15.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.26.
  • Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.77 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
  • Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.95 with a daily change of up 48.82%.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares were down 0.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.02.
  • First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares were up 0.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.17.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.10. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • Luby's (NYSE:LUB) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.59 for a change of up 1.2%.
  • Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.14%.
  • Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.64. Shares traded up 2.34%.
  • Ballantyne Strong (AMEX:BTN) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.94 Tuesday. The stock was up 10.67% for the day.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

 

