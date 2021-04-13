Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

This morning 106 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

(AMEX:BTN) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)'s stock gained the most, trading up 61.92% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $259.18 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.1%.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were up 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $624.88. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares set a new yearly high of $76.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.

(NYSE:MDT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $122.34 with a daily change of down 0.04%. Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares hit $229.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.

(NYSE:LIN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $287.75. Shares traded up 0.28%. Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $201.22 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:SBUX) shares hit $114.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $317.06 with a daily change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE:BX) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.39 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $96.08. Shares traded up 0.39%.

(NYSE:PSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $263.86 on Tuesday, moving up 0.72%. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.53 for a change of up 0.08%.

(NYSE:TT) shares hit a yearly high of $171.00. The stock traded down 1.09% on the session. IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares set a new 52-week high of $208.61 on Tuesday, moving down 0.16%.

(NYSE:MSCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $458.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.92%. Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.68 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a yearly high of $200.36. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.6%.

(NYSE:MGA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $95.59 with a daily change of up 2.99%. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares broke to $432.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.65%.

(NYSE:GIB) shares set a new yearly high of $86.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) stock hit a yearly high price of $218.00. The stock was up 61.92% for the day.

(NYSE:AVTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Tuesday, moving down 0.42%. SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.58%.

(NYSE:EXR) shares hit a yearly high of $140.94. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) stock hit a yearly high price of $531.22. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.

(NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $307.78. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.32. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.

(NYSE:XPO) stock hit a yearly high price of $135.89. The stock was down 1.49% for the day. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $188.91. Shares traded down 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:LPLA) shares were down 1.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.77. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares set a new 52-week high of $114.00 on Tuesday, moving down 1.82%.

(NYSE:AGCO) shares hit $151.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.66%. Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares set a new 52-week high of $281.88 on Tuesday, moving down 0.42%.

(NYSE:ATR) shares were down 0.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $147.01 for a change of down 0.21%. Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.23 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.88%.

(NYSE:ARW) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.49 on Tuesday, moving up 0.03%. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $40.44 with a daily change of up 1.03%.

(NYSE:JBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.66 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.15%. TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares hit $227.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.78%.

(NYSE:YETI) shares set a new yearly high of $85.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.91 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit $159.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $60.76. Shares traded up 0.23%.

(NASDAQ:LSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $177.64 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%. Braskem (NYSE:BAK) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.52. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.

(NYSE:STAG) shares hit a yearly high of $35.54. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit $66.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.92%.

(NYSE:NOMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.30. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.85 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:BECN) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.44 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.0%. Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) shares hit $98.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.23%.

(NYSE:KTB) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.03 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.49%. National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $42.13. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.

(NYSE:CIXX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.59%. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.18%.

(NYSE:ADX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares set a new yearly high of $13.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.

(NYSE:BV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.53 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.88%. Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.00 with a daily change of up 0.06%.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.40 on Tuesday, moving up 0.29%. Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.92. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.

(NYSE:IRT) shares hit a yearly high of $15.98. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares were down 0.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.10 for a change of down 0.07%.

(NYSE:ETV) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.83. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.46 on Tuesday, moving up 0.42%. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.37. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.

(NYSE:ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.68. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.68 with a daily change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:WLKP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.25 with a daily change of up 0.29%.

(NYSE:BOE) shares hit a yearly high of $12.00. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares broke to $54.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.74%.

(NYSE:EOI) shares broke to $17.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%. Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.86 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.73%.

(NYSE:IDT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.55 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.73%. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.

(NYSE:DFP) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.88. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.17.

(NYSE:NTP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 17.85%. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.92. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PFLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.50.

(NYSE:MSB) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.00 on Tuesday, moving up 5.96%. Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares hit a yearly high of $6.37. The stock traded up 2.46% on the session.

(NASDAQ:THTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.24. The stock traded up 5.05% on the session. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%.

(NYSE:MYJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.02. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.76. Shares traded down 0.56%.

(NASDAQ:WHF) shares hit a yearly high of $16.50. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.10. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.

(NYSE:BGH) shares hit $16.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were down 0.62% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.15.

(NYSE:SPXX) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.26. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.77 with a daily change of up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ:MFNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.95 with a daily change of up 48.82%. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

(AMEX:IAF) shares were down 0.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.02. First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares were up 0.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.17.

(NYSE:DEX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.10. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. Luby's (NYSE:LUB) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.59 for a change of up 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:GFED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.14%. Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.64. Shares traded up 2.34%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!