Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Beacon Roofing Supply Inc manufactures and sells roofing and building materials throughout the United States and Canada. Beacon's key customers consist of contractors, home builders, retailers, wholesale distributors, and building materials suppliers. The company's product portfolio includes both residential and non-residential roofing materials, siding, windows, and waterproofing systems. The majority of revenue is generated from residential and non-residential roofing products. The vast majority of Beacon's revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1501.470 0.3200
REV1.720B1.755B35.000M

Analyst Ratings

Beacon Roofing Supply Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Beacon Roofing Supply's (BECN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) was reported by Raymond James on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting BECN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.73% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)?

A

The stock price for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) is $55.49 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Q

When is Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) reporting earnings?

A

Beacon Roofing Supply’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Q

What sector and industry does Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) operate in?

A

Beacon Roofing Supply is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.