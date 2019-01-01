|Q2 2022
You can purchase shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Beacon Roofing Supply’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) was reported by Raymond James on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting BECN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.73% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) is $55.49 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Beacon Roofing Supply.
Beacon Roofing Supply’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Beacon Roofing Supply.
Beacon Roofing Supply is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.