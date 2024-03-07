Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• CI&T CINT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $106.08 million.

• Stevanato Gr STVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $354.31 million.

• ABM Indus ABM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Bilibili BILI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $887.26 million.

• BJ's Wholesale Club BJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.

• Burlington Stores BURL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Duluth Holdings DLTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $242.50 million.

• FuelCell Energy FCEL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $23.82 million.

• Harvard Bioscience HBIO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.11 million.

• CPI Card PMTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $104.70 million.

• Paysafe PSFE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $413.57 million.

• Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $317.67 million.

• DXP Enterprises DXPE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $411.00 million.

• American Eagle Outfitters AEO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Kroger KR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $37.11 billion.

• Rentokil Initial RTO is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Real Brokerage REAX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $161.16 million.

• Bitfarms BITF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $41.64 million.

• Alimera Sciences ALIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $24.34 million.

• Aemetis AMTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $74.65 million.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $8.90 million.

• OptiNose OPTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $19.23 million.

• Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $410 thousand.

• John Wiley & Sons WLYB is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sequans Communications SQNS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.20 million.

• QuantaSing Group QSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $131.07 million.

• Evogene EVGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $910 thousand.

• MoneyLion ML is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $112.50 million.

• Ciena CIEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Superior Industries Intl SUP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $359.57 million.

• Altisource Portfolio ASPS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $36.35 million.

• Methode Electronics MEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $287.80 million.

• Vital Farms VITL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $131.84 million.

• Big Lots BIG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Wheels Up Experience UP is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stratasys SSYS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $154.20 million.

• Superior Drilling Prods SDPI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Natural Resources NRP is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AFC Gamma AFCG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $15.79 million.

• Arhaus ARHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $334.53 million.

• John Wiley & Sons WLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $408.10 million.

• Distribution Solns Gr DSGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $419.00 million.

• Toro TTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Arbe Robotics ARBE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.97 million.

• Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ramaco Resources METC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $186.91 million.

• Gap GPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.

• Quanex Building Prods NX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $231.43 million.

• Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF PRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• Snap One Holdings SNPO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $266.08 million.

• Ero Copper ERO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $104.20 million.

• Lavoro LVRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $626.10 million.

• DBV Technologies DBVT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.17 million.

• FAT Brands FAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $150.40 million.

• Issuer Direct ISDR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $8.20 million.

• Research Frontiers REFR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $14.30 million.

• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• OppFi OPFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $135.43 million.

• NCS Multistage Holdings NCSM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $39.70 million.

• Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.07 per share on revenue of $140 thousand.

• Nephros NEPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.81 million.

• Myomo MYO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.79 million.

• Barnes & Noble Education BNED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $446.73 million.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.

• Domo DOMO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $79.54 million.

• Willdan Group WLDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $63.78 million.

• Custom Truck One Source CTOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $468.73 million.

• Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $133.55 million.

• Macrogenics MGNX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $31.88 million.

• Ring Energy REI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $97.12 million.

• Grindr GRND is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lumos Pharma LUMO is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rubicon Technologies RBT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $169.76 million.

• Red Violet RDVT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Elutia ELUT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.55 million.

• BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $42.75 million.

• Sight Sciences SGHT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $18.93 million.

• American Outdoor Brands AOUT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $51.17 million.

• Evolus EOLS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $60.06 million.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $109.07 million.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $154.14 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $98.08 million.

• Limoneira LMNR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $40.00 million.

• Owlet OWLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.16 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $37.86 million.

• Guidewire Software GWRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $240.91 million.

• Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $106.30 million.

• Savers Value Village SVV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $383.03 million.

• Costco Wholesale COST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $59.16 billion.

• Runway Gwth Fin RWAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $40.41 million.

• MongoDB MDB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $433.73 million.

• Funko FNKO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $281.96 million.

• Potbelly PBPB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $125.16 million.

• Noodles NDLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $125.58 million.

• Markforged Holding MKFG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.66 million.

• Traeger COOK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $153.89 million.

• Gevo GEVO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.42 million.

• Nine Energy Service NINE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $142.15 million.

• Clarus CLAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $84.49 million.

• Joint JYNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.08 million.

• HCI Group HCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $145.44 million.

• Profound Medical PROF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• Velocity Financial VEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $47.50 million.

• AerSale ASLE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $156.37 million.

• DocuSign DOCU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $699.18 million.

• Granite Ridge Resources GRNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $105.34 million.

• Porch Group PRCH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $99.33 million.

• Information Servs Gr III is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $68.93 million.

• CarParts.com PRTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $153.87 million.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Samsara IOT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $258.31 million.

• Broadcom AVGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.26 per share on revenue of $11.71 billion.

• Marvell Tech MRVL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

