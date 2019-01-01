John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB), Quotes and News Summary

John Wiley & Sons is one of the foremost global providers of academic journals, books, pre- and post-hire assessments and training, test preparation materials, and online education program management solutions. Wiley derived more than 80% of its total fiscal 2021 revenue from digital products and tech-enabled services, with just over half of the total top line coming from its research publishing and platforms segment, 33% from its academic and professional learning effort, and 15% from its education services unit. Around half of revenue recorded in fiscal 2021 was derived from customers in the United States. The company has a dual-class share ownership structure, with Wiley family members controlling about 60% of the voting power of the firm's equity.