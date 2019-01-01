QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
CPI Card Group Inc is a payment technology company engaged in providing financial payment card solutions and services. It offers credit, debit and prepaid cards. The business segments of the group are Debit and Credit, which produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks primarily in the United States, and Prepaid Debit, which provides integrated card services to Prepaid Debit Card program managers primarily in the United States. It derives key revenue from the Debit and Credit segment.

CPI Card Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CPI Card (PMTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CPI Card (NASDAQ: PMTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CPI Card's (PMTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CPI Card (PMTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for CPI Card (NASDAQ: PMTS) was reported by Lake Street on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting PMTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.77% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CPI Card (PMTS)?

A

The stock price for CPI Card (NASDAQ: PMTS) is $12.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CPI Card (PMTS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 7, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 14, 2017.

Q

When is CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) reporting earnings?

A

CPI Card’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is CPI Card (PMTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CPI Card.

Q

What sector and industry does CPI Card (PMTS) operate in?

A

CPI Card is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.