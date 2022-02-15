Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• FirstService FSV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Fidelity National Info FIS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Group ABG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.05 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• Euroseas ESEA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $37.40 million.

• LGI Homes LGIH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $758.08 million.

• TC Energy TRP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Palatin Technologies PTN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $240.00 thousand.

• Kornit Digital KRNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $89.77 million.

• Safehold SAFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $53.02 million.

• IPG Photonics IPGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $353.41 million.

• Black Knight BKI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $381.05 million.

• Ardmore Shipping ASC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $28.56 million.

• Allegion ALLE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $680.39 million.

• Marriott Intl MAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• BorgWarner BWA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• WESCO International WCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.

• IQVIA Holdings IQV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Restaurant Brands Intl QSR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Huntsman HUN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Arch Resources ARCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.00 per share on revenue of $691.50 million.

• Henry Schein HSIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Sabre SABR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $497.08 million.

• Yandex YNDX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zoetis ZTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Ecolab ECL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Franklin Electric FELE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $387.26 million.

• Allot ALLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.65 million.

• USA Compression Partners USAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $159.60 million.

• United Fire Group UFCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $283.27 million.

• CEVA CEVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $32.63 million.

• Ares Commercial Real ACRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $21.73 million.

• CoreCard CCRD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $12.25 million.

• Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $63.94 million.

• NexPoint Residential NXRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $56.99 million.

• Royalty Pharma RPRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $556.79 million.

• Triton International TRTN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $422.52 million.

• Patria Investments PAX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $40.95 million.

• GCM Grosvenor GCMG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $157.00 million.

• Leidos Holdings LDOS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Otonomo Technologies OTMO is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Welltower WELL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• C3.ai AI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $16.37 million.

• Elevate Credit ELVT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $128.02 million.

• Wynn Resorts WYNN is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $994.08 million.

• IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $961.48 million.

• Angi ANGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $414.55 million.

• Local Bounti LOCL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ouster OUST is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ternium TX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.99 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• Corcept Therapeutics CORT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $100.57 million.

• NMI Holdings NMIH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $117.77 million.

• Invitation Homes INVH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $523.06 million.

• iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF FM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Franklin Street Props FSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $44.24 million.

• Gladstone Commercial GOOD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nexa Resources NEXA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Haverty Furniture Cos HVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $262.72 million.

• Global Industrial GIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $262.25 million.

• Resideo Technologies REZI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $549.35 million.

• CF Industries Holdings CF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Comstock Res CRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $497.05 million.

• ViacomCBS VIAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.49 billion.

• Field Trip Health FTRP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.43 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.40 million.

• Roblox RBLX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $763.29 million.

• Engagesmart ESMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $58.09 million.

• Toast TOST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $487.91 million.

• GXO Logistics GXO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Clearwater Paper CLW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $466.00 million.

• ACCO Brands ACCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $560.93 million.

• Alteryx AYX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $166.10 million.

• Albany Intl AIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $227.90 million.

• Cincinnati Financial CINF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Akamai Technologies AKAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $899.26 million.

• Andersons ANDE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• CPSI CPSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $70.09 million.

• AtriCure ATRC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $72.65 million.

• Airbnb ABNB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Devon Energy DVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• Denny's DENN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $111.82 million.

• Innospec IOSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $377.30 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $134.13 million.

• La-Z-Boy LZB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $559.59 million.

• EnLink Midstream ENLC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Community Healthcare CHCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $23.65 million.

• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.49 million.

• PDF Solutions PDFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.24 million.

• Masimo MASI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $320.93 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $384.72 million.

• Atomera ATOM is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $102.95 million.

• Pacific Biosciences PACB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $36.12 million.

• MRC Global MRC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $685.03 million.

• West Fraser Timber WFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Vishay Precision Group VPG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $86.70 million.

• Industrial Logistics ILPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $56.12 million.

• Q2 Holdings QTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $132.15 million.

• Encore Wire WIRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $561.78 million.

• Mercury General MCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $994.38 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $36.37 million.

• CVRx CVRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.86 million.

• Upstart Holdings UPST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $262.85 million.

• Credit Suisse Group CS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $269.55 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies ZI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $207.69 million.

• Alcon ALC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

