Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• FirstService FSV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
• Fidelity National Info FIS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
• Asbury Automotive Group ABG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.05 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
• Euroseas ESEA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $37.40 million.
• LGI Homes LGIH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $758.08 million.
• TC Energy TRP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
• Palatin Technologies PTN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $240.00 thousand.
• Kornit Digital KRNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $89.77 million.
• Safehold SAFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $53.02 million.
• IPG Photonics IPGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $353.41 million.
• Black Knight BKI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $381.05 million.
• Ardmore Shipping ASC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $28.56 million.
• Allegion ALLE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $680.39 million.
• Marriott Intl MAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
• BorgWarner BWA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
• WESCO International WCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
• IQVIA Holdings IQV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
• Restaurant Brands Intl QSR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
• Huntsman HUN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
• Arch Resources ARCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.00 per share on revenue of $691.50 million.
• Henry Schein HSIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
• Sabre SABR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $497.08 million.
• Yandex YNDX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Zoetis ZTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
• Ecolab ECL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
• Franklin Electric FELE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $387.26 million.
• Allot ALLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.65 million.
• USA Compression Partners USAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $159.60 million.
• United Fire Group UFCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $283.27 million.
• CEVA CEVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $32.63 million.
• Ares Commercial Real ACRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $21.73 million.
• CoreCard CCRD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $12.25 million.
• Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $63.94 million.
• NexPoint Residential NXRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $56.99 million.
• Royalty Pharma RPRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $556.79 million.
Also check this: 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
• Triton International TRTN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $422.52 million.
• Patria Investments PAX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $40.95 million.
• GCM Grosvenor GCMG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $157.00 million.
• Leidos Holdings LDOS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
• Otonomo Technologies OTMO is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Welltower WELL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
• C3.ai AI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $16.37 million.
• Elevate Credit ELVT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $128.02 million.
• Wynn Resorts WYNN is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $994.08 million.
• IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $961.48 million.
• Angi ANGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $414.55 million.
• Local Bounti LOCL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ouster OUST is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Ternium TX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.99 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.
• Corcept Therapeutics CORT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $100.57 million.
• NMI Holdings NMIH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $117.77 million.
• Invitation Homes INVH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $523.06 million.
• iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF FM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
• Franklin Street Props FSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $44.24 million.
• Gladstone Commercial GOOD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Nexa Resources NEXA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Haverty Furniture Cos HVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $262.72 million.
• Global Industrial GIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $262.25 million.
• Resideo Technologies REZI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $549.35 million.
• CF Industries Holdings CF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
• Comstock Res CRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $497.05 million.
• ViacomCBS VIAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.49 billion.
• Field Trip Health FTRP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.43 million.
• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.40 million.
• Roblox RBLX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $763.29 million.
• Engagesmart ESMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $58.09 million.
• Toast TOST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $487.91 million.
• GXO Logistics GXO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
• Clearwater Paper CLW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $466.00 million.
• ACCO Brands ACCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $560.93 million.
• Alteryx AYX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $166.10 million.
• Albany Intl AIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $227.90 million.
• Cincinnati Financial CINF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
• Akamai Technologies AKAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $899.26 million.
• Andersons ANDE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
• CPSI CPSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $70.09 million.
• AtriCure ATRC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $72.65 million.
• Airbnb ABNB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• Devon Energy DVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
• Denny's DENN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $111.82 million.
• Innospec IOSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $377.30 million.
• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $134.13 million.
• La-Z-Boy LZB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $559.59 million.
• EnLink Midstream ENLC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
• Community Healthcare CHCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $23.65 million.
• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.49 million.
• PDF Solutions PDFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.24 million.
• Masimo MASI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $320.93 million.
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $384.72 million.
• Atomera ATOM is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $102.95 million.
• Pacific Biosciences PACB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $36.12 million.
• MRC Global MRC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $685.03 million.
• West Fraser Timber WFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
• Vishay Precision Group VPG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $86.70 million.
• Industrial Logistics ILPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $56.12 million.
• Q2 Holdings QTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $132.15 million.
• Encore Wire WIRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $561.78 million.
• Mercury General MCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $994.38 million.
• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $36.37 million.
• CVRx CVRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.86 million.
• Upstart Holdings UPST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $262.85 million.
• Credit Suisse Group CS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $269.55 million.
• ZoomInfo Technologies ZI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $207.69 million.
• Alcon ALC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.